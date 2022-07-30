A Fan-Made Sequel To Half-Life: Opposing Force Called Half-Life: Through The City Was Released With A Demo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the most popular game in the world in March of 2020 because it was released at a time when players simply wanted a place to exist when they couldn’t do so in the real world. Two years later, Disney Dreamlight Valley seeks to capture the same joy, but rather than having inhabitants who resemble animals live on your island, it has some of the most adored and recognizable Disney characters ever. Even though based on my playing thus far, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s life-simulation component falls short of games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, its charm has captured me and shown that it is amusing to do the seemingly impossible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO