Utahns head to Wyoming hoping to become billionaires in Mega Millions lottery

Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Utah
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Utah using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Cooler temperatures with isolated storm potential
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! We are coming off quite a day for the first day of August! Strong storms moved through northern Utah last night on a day where we saw below-average temperatures along the Wasatch Front! As for Tuesday, we’ll be looking at a relatively cool day in northern Utah […]
9 Things to Do in Utah that Have Nothing to Do with the Desert
Even though Utah may seem like a place where only desert thrives, there’s a lot more to the Beehive State than meets the eyes. As a matter of fact, Utah is home to a wide variety of landscapes, terrain, and destinations that have absolutely nothing to do with the desert, which can range from charming small towns, alpine locales, and bustling cities.
Salt Lake City resident becomes friend to Navajo Nation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by COVID-19, lack of water, electricity, and basic healthcare a constant worry made worse by the pandemic. Their burden while heavy, has been lightened by one woman and her army of helpers. Fientje Allis, originally from the...
7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
30-year-old Utah man identified after drowning at southern Idaho waterfall
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KUTV) — A man from Payson has been identified after police said he was sucked into a waterfall chute in Idaho and drowned. Corey Grant Collard, 30, was visiting Pillar Falls in Idaho with his friends at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday when the incident occurred.
Salt Lake City records hottest month in 148 years of tracking temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — July 2022 was the hottest month ever recorded in Salt Lake City with a mean temperature averaging of 87.3 degrees Fahrenheit. That is a full 6.2 degrees warmer than an average, July and more than a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one the area experienced just last year.
Finau returns home as the hottest golfer on tour
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – What a couple of weeks it has been for Salt Lake City native Tony Finau. After winning the 3M Open in Minnesota last week on the PGA Tour, Finau then set a tournament record at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this past weekend by shooting 26-under par. So, Finau […]
GALLERY: Terminal B still a long walk away as work progresses at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Construction is continuing on a tunnel system at the Salt Lake International Airport that will add shopping, dining and other amenities for travelers flying in and out of Utah's capital city. Once complete, it will also feature a shorter path to Terminal B, a...
Utah bar gets wallet friendly menu makeover
It’s been a lively year of headlines as far as drinking in Utah is concerned. What with the management of Utah bar licenses sharing more in common with an Abbot and Costello routine rather than say, a pro-business environment for (and whisper this very quietly) a legal product. It’s...
8 trees topple on Springville house as strong storms moved across Utah
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Eight trees toppled on a house after a storm ripped through Utah Monday night. Its been a day of cleanup for residents in Springville after the powerful storm took off siding, parts of roofs and took down multiple trees and power lines. The Adamson family...
Utah group Hope on Ttapp piloting new hep C testing technology
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Community health experts say hepatitis C is a major issue in Utah. The disease is usually spread through contact with the blood of an infected person, and can lead to liver failure if untreated. Utah is the second state in the country trying out...
Wild About Utah: I'm out fishing
The minute I heard there was a well-stocked community fishing pond just five miles down the road from where I live, I dusted off my old fishing pole, slipped out of the house, and threw my line into the Wellsville Reservoir. I had the place to myself. There was snow on the ground but the water wasn't frozen. Within the first hour, I felt the tug on the line and reeled in a 12-inch trout. I was hooked! I returned just about every evening to catch my limit of 2. I called all my friends who liked to eat fish and started to consider adding fresh fish delivery to my resume.
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
California food producer issues nation-wide recall
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — Lyons Magnus, based in Fresno, California, announced that it is voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii. The affected products did not meet certain sterility standards. Infections related to this are rare, but...
