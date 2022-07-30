ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

One Airlifted After Reported Drowning In Santa Clarita

By Zena Taher
Santa Clarita Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Castaic Man Arrested For Reporting False Emergency

A Castaic man was arrested for reporting a false emergency after he allegedly lied to 911 dispatchers about a person having a gun. On Saturday, deputies responded to the 20300 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall regarding an assault with a deadly weapon with a rifle which was a false report, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Armed Canyon Country Assault Suspect Arrested After Lunging At Victim

A Canyon Country assault suspect was arrested Sunday after allegedly lunging at a victim with a knife. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Transported, Vehicle Overturned In Saugus Crash

One person was transported to the hospital after their vehicle was flipped over following a Saugus crash on Monday. At around 4 p.m. Monday first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road north of Texas Canyon Road, with a possible person trapped and the vehicle rolled over, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

DUI Suspected After Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment In Newhall Crash

The person hospitalized Sunday after their vehicle plunged off an embankment in a Newhall crash is expected to survive, and the incident is now being investigated as a possible DUI. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a Newhall crash on Sierra Highway and Placerita Canyon Road,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
Castaic, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Castaic, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Castaic, CA
Accidents
Santa Clarita, CA
Accidents
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott

Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

As Temperatures Continue To Rise In Santa Clarita, So Do DUI Arrests

As temperatures continue to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley and the season creeps into late summer, Driving Under The Influence (DUI) arrests have also climbed. Between Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 18 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 23, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Juvenile Airlifted In Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency

A young man was airlifted in the Valencia area Sunday morning after experiencing a medical emergency. At around 10:51 a.m. first responders received reports of a person experiencing a medical emergency at Bayport Lane, according to Supervisor Velderian with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a juvenile male,”...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#Cartagena Place#Khts Fm
Santa Clarita Radio

One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment On Freeway

One person was hospitalized as a result of a crash that sent a vehicle hundreds of feet down an embankment on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Deadbeats, B’ Soleil And Fast Appraisals 4 U Top Our List

Having owned KHTS radio since 1990, we have worked with thousands of local businesses. All but a small handful have been stellar. It saddens us to report on these two local businesses, who despite dozens of requests over the years to do the “right thing” they have chosen to not communicate with us to resolve the issue.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Vehicle engulfed in flames on Highway 126

A big-rig truck was fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday on the westbound Highway 126 overpass of Interstate 5, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said firefighters got the call at 10:14 a.m. and that the fire had not spread to any surrounding...
Santa Clarita Radio

Assault Suspect Arrested After Attacking Man With Machete

An assault suspect was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit another person with the blunt edge of a machete in Newhall. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 20300 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting

Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy