One Airlifted After Reported Drowning In Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita Radio
Castaic Man Arrested For Reporting False Emergency
A Castaic man was arrested for reporting a false emergency after he allegedly lied to 911 dispatchers about a person having a gun. On Saturday, deputies responded to the 20300 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall regarding an assault with a deadly weapon with a rifle which was a false report, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Armed Canyon Country Assault Suspect Arrested After Lunging At Victim
A Canyon Country assault suspect was arrested Sunday after allegedly lunging at a victim with a knife. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 17100 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Transported, Vehicle Overturned In Saugus Crash
One person was transported to the hospital after their vehicle was flipped over following a Saugus crash on Monday. At around 4 p.m. Monday first responders received reports of a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road north of Texas Canyon Road, with a possible person trapped and the vehicle rolled over, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
DUI Suspected After Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment In Newhall Crash
The person hospitalized Sunday after their vehicle plunged off an embankment in a Newhall crash is expected to survive, and the incident is now being investigated as a possible DUI. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a Newhall crash on Sierra Highway and Placerita Canyon Road,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
Santa Clarita Radio
As Temperatures Continue To Rise In Santa Clarita, So Do DUI Arrests
As temperatures continue to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley and the season creeps into late summer, Driving Under The Influence (DUI) arrests have also climbed. Between Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 18 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 23, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
Santa Clarita Radio
Juvenile Airlifted In Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency
A young man was airlifted in the Valencia area Sunday morning after experiencing a medical emergency. At around 10:51 a.m. first responders received reports of a person experiencing a medical emergency at Bayport Lane, according to Supervisor Velderian with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a juvenile male,”...
WATCH: California Teen Gets Hand Stuck In Mall Escalator
'I don’t know how this happened.'
Santa Clarita Radio
Cinema Veterinary Centre Provides Annual Wellness Visits For Pets In Santa Clarita
Cinema Veterinary Centre is top choice for pets and pet owners in Santa Clarita, treating dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and more. Finding a trustworthy and reliable vet for your pet is a thing of the past. Cinema Veterinary Centre is a full-service veterinary hospital in Santa Clarita that treats dogs,...
Santa Clarita Radio
One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment On Freeway
One person was hospitalized as a result of a crash that sent a vehicle hundreds of feet down an embankment on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Action Drug Rehab Is Your Savior If You Or A Loved One Need Help With Addiction
For many who struggle with addiction to such things as opiates, pills, alcohol or heroin, the Santa Clarita Valley’s Action Drug Rehab may be the last chance for help. Action Drug Rehab is renowned as the best place to turn for a Santa Clarita rehab center for those who struggle with alcohol or drug addiction.
OCFA Firefighters Free Boy's Hand from Main Place Escalator
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters and paramedics worked tonight to free a boy whose hand became stuck in an escalator at the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Deadbeats, B’ Soleil And Fast Appraisals 4 U Top Our List
Having owned KHTS radio since 1990, we have worked with thousands of local businesses. All but a small handful have been stellar. It saddens us to report on these two local businesses, who despite dozens of requests over the years to do the “right thing” they have chosen to not communicate with us to resolve the issue.
signalscv.com
Vehicle engulfed in flames on Highway 126
A big-rig truck was fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday on the westbound Highway 126 overpass of Interstate 5, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said firefighters got the call at 10:14 a.m. and that the fire had not spread to any surrounding...
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Water To Host Gardening Class: Showcasing The Top 30 Plants For The SCV
Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? SCV Water has taken the guesswork out by identifying the top 30 plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV. They’ll make a great addition to your landscape!. Join SCV Water’s FREE virtual gardening class, Top 30 Plants...
Santa Clarita Radio
Assault Suspect Arrested After Attacking Man With Machete
An assault suspect was arrested Saturday after he allegedly hit another person with the blunt edge of a machete in Newhall. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 20300 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Man Arrested For Felony DUI After 14 Freeway Traffic Stop
A Canyon Country man with multiple driving under the influence charges was arrested for felony DUI Saturday after he was allegedly found driving at a high rate of speed on the 14 Freeway. Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, an officer with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office observed a...
kclu.org
Van set on fire in what investigators called attempted arson explosion in Ventura County
Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a man who was trying to blow up a van parked at a business. Ventura County firefighters were called to a nursery on Old Telegraph Road in Fillmore by reports of a suspicious vehicle. The found a fire in the back of a parked van, and a propane tank with an open valve in the van’s front seat.
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.They were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
