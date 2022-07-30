José Ramírez has HR, 3 RBIs in Cleveland Guardians' 4-1 win over Tampa Bay Rays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. ___ “I grew up on the voice and the poetic sounds of Vin Scully. He made listening to Baseball fun and educational. Simply the best !!” — Ozzie Smith, 15-time All-Star shortstop, via Twitter. ___

