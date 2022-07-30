Scott County sheriffs bust drug dealer

www.wlky.com
Wave 3
Man arrested in rape, death of neighbor indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a man who is on Kentucky’s Sex Offender Registry in the death of his neighbor. James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was indicted on one count each of murder, rape and burglary, along with two counts of voyeurism.
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Wave 3
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department has filed to charge a Jeffersonville mother, accused of neglecting a 49-day-old infant and lying to law enforcement officials during investigation. Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she committed the offenses of neglect of a dependent and...
wdrb.com
Louisville man charged by federal grand jury for illegal possession of machine gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a machine gun. According to a news release, 31-year-old William Thompson possessed a machine gun, a Glock Switch without a serial number and another firearm on June 16, 2022. Thompson was previously...
Man found dead in private pond in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
WLKY.com
Police investigating 3 walk-in victims with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is currently investigating three people who walked into UofL Hospital Tuesday with gunshot wounds. LMPD First Division responded to the call of walk-in victims at UofL Hospital around 9:30 p.m. Police said the victims are suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They did...
WLKY.com
Louisville woman charged in DUI crash after mother, 8-year-old son seriously injured
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. — A Louisville woman has been arrested weeks after a crash left a woman and her 8-year-old son seriously injured. Police said Amber Washington was driving under the influence in July when she ran a red light at Shelbyville Road and North Madison Avenue in Middletown and struck the victim's vehicle.
Wave 3
Mistrial declared in murder, DUI trial due to illness of attorney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man accused of driving drunk and killing a former University of Louisville cheerleader. On August 6, 2016, police say say Bradley Caraway was driving his Honda sedan under the influence of alcohol. Shanae Moorman, 25, was in the car with Caraway and died when the car crashed and rolled over.
WLKY.com
Police departments across Kentucky donate their own vehicles to flooded areas
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Some police departments around Kentucky are donating police vehicle to help departments struggling from flooding. The Jeffersontown Police Department is one of them. In the player above, aerials of Letcher County flooding. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Jeffersontown police announced they would be donating...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Jail population at 100 inmates
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff Mike Branham announced Tuesday morning at the commissioner’s meeting that the jail population has decreased thanks to the work of judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys. The population this morning was 100 or at 56 percent capacity. “I want to thank the courts and...
wbiw.com
Holton man sentenced to Indiana Department of Corrections failing to comply with terms of probation
BEDFORD – 36-year-old Eric Wall, of Holton, was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Monday after failing to comply with the terms of probation. Holton pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement, both a Level...
wdrb.com
Woman charged with armed robbery of Louisville bank, restaurant and smoke shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman is in custody after committing several armed robberies at Louisville area businesses in the past few weeks. Shelby Kahler, age 28, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Monday. Police say that on the night of June 26, Kahler walked into...
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
WLKY.com
Frankfort couple charged with animal torture after bloodied dog found in dumpster
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Frankfort couple is facing charges after a bloodied dog was found in a dumpster. On Sunday evening, police responded to the 800 block of Schenkle Lane in reference to a man throwing a live dog covered in the blood into a dumpster. Once on scene,...
wbiw.com
Commercial driver killed in a single-vehicle accident in Scott County
SCOTT CO. – A commercial driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a tragic single-vehicle crash on Thursday evening. Around 7:15 Thursday evening, Troopers from the Indiana State Police (ISP), first responders, and deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-65 at the 34-mile-marker near Austin.
WLKY.com
Disgraced Jeffersonville funeral home owner appears in court for second time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disgraced Jeffersonville funeral home owner appeared in a Clark County courtroom for the second time -- producing documents as requested by a court order given two weeks ago. The hearing lasted no more than 30 minutes but left families frustrated, feeling as if Lankford has...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
36-year-old Miranda Bateman of Loogootee was arrested Saturday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. Bateman was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 22-year-old Amos Knepp of...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
westkentuckystar.com
Four arrested during drug trafficking bust
Four people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized following a two day drug investigation in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the investigation begin after detectives received complaints of alleged drug trafficking taking place at an apartment on North 34th Street. During the investigation detectives...
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
