FDOT released Big Bend traffic advisory for week of July 31

According to permit filings with Leon County and the City of Tallahassee, the number of single-family new construction permits are trending down. The New SFR Permit Report, provided below, shows the number of June permits is down 13.7% when compared to the number of permits issued one year ago. The value of the June permits are up 2.9%, from $13.8 million in 2021 to $14.2 million in 2022.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO