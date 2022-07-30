ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida property insurance a topic during 2022 election season

By Forrest Saunders
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zG47O_0gyIjPDB00

Days after Florida found out more than a dozen of its property insurance providers were in jeopardy of a rating downgrade, Democrats eyeing the state's top spot, have started upping the rhetoric, hitting the governor and offering their plans to mend the market.

"Our state is on the brink of a property insurance catastrophe," Florida Democratic governor candidate and U.S. congressman Charlie Crist said.

Even fellow Republicans have warned a crisis is at hand if more major reforms aren't made.

"End the litigation. Really, right now, it's just killing the insurance industry in Florida. It is the overwhelming amount of litigation," State Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) said.

Could this build into a fever pitch of political potential ahead of the election — impacting the governor's shot at a second term?

"Insurance is terribly confusing to people," Dr. Susan MacManus, professor emerita at the University of South Florida said.

MacManus thinks politicians will be hard-pressed to move the needle much with voters.

Insurance is a complicated topic, not usually among a person's election priorities — often more straightforward and tangible.

In fact, an early July USF/FIU poll of 600 Floridians found that 74% rated "pocketbook issues" likes "jobs, inflation, and the economy" as having the most impact on their vote.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has addressed the issue, saying newly enacted reforms are already helping.

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance is also set to be a backstop for any downgraded and insolvent providers.

Plus, he and the new House Speaker are working ahead.

"Paul and I are going to do even more in the next legislative session," DeSantis said.

But MacManus thinks there is a chance property insurance could play a huge role in November.

A major storm might topple the already wobbly market and frustrate a lot of prospective voters.

"The focal point will be for a lot of homeowners — who are obviously higher turnout voters than non-homeowners — it will make it a very relevant issue," MacManus said.

Florida has been hurricane-free this year— but the season's peak months are about to begin; the election on November 8.

Comments / 1

Related
wqcs.org

Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens

Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Equality Florida poll shows LGBTQ voters angry at Ron DeSantis, anxious to vote

Most respondents believe Florida's elected officials working to actively harm LGBTQ youth. Could upset angry LGBTQ voters turn the electoral future of Florida around? A new poll published by Equality Florida shows LGBTQ individuals and allies anxious to act up over persecuting policies. About 77% of those polled believe Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities

Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wengradio.com

“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches

The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Jeff Brandes
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Two Appointments to the Education Commission of the States

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Angela Falconetti and Henry Mack to the Education Commission of the States. Falconetti, of Winter Haven, is the President of Polk State College. She is the immediate Past Chair of the Association of Florida Colleges Council of Presidents and is a member of the Florida Chamber Foundation Board. Falconetti earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and education from New York University and her master’s degree in educational and instructional leadership and doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis files complaint against restaurant that allows children at drag brunches

Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to take away the liquor license of a Miami restaurant that allows children at their drag brunch shows. The governor filed a complaint against R House in Wynwood after the conservative outrage wellspring Libs of TikTok hosted a video of a drag queen walking hand-in-hand with a child during one of the shows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Property Insurance#Election State#Democrats#Democratic#Republicans#Usf#Fiu#Floridians
positivelyosceola.com

Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M

The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
News4Jax.com

News4JAX fact checks DeSantis on booster claim. Governor’s office responds

News4JAX ran a statement Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made through the Trust Index. While speaking to a crowd in Osceola County on Tuesday night, DeSantis said that you are more likely to get infected with COVID-19 if you get multiple booster shots, based on the data he has reviewed. He made that claim as he was criticizing U.S. military vaccine mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy