More than 30 chihuahuas rescued from 'deplorable' hoarding home in Tempe

Arizona woman arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on father
PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after allegedly throwing boiling hot water on her father, officials said. Justina Nicole Boloyan, 45, was arrested after she reportedly admitted to throwing the water on her father, David Boloyan, while she took care of him at a home in Phoenix, court documents say.
'Excited for these little kits': Meet Phoenix Zoo's new baby endangered ferets
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired in 2021 during the zoo's black-footed ferret baby boom. More hope is on the horizon for one of North America's most endangered animal species thanks to five moms at the Phoenix Zoo. The zoo welcomed 21 black-footed ferret "kits," or baby...
Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix installs a new bishop
PHOENIX — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix held a special Mass on Tuesday to install John P. Dolan as the fifth bishop in the diocese’s 52-year history. Pope Francis appointed Dolan in June to succeed Bishop Thomas Olmsted, who retired on his 75th birthday in January. Olmsted...
Report: 40% of people in the Phoenix area say they're struggling to pay bills
PHOENIX — According to a US Census Bureau Pulse survey, 40% of the people they’ve asked in the Phoenix metro area are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. That’s up from 28% this time last year. Having a harder time. Rita Bailey is spending her...
Suspect arrested in Mesa after attempting to murder Las Vegas resident, police say
LAS VEGAS — A suspect wanted by Las Vegas Metro police was apprehended Sunday in Arizona and will soon be extradited back to Nevada to possibly face charges of robbery and attempted murder. Armando Dangerfield, 28, was detained in Mesa for crimes allegedly committed on July 24 outside a...
'Ragu the Plumber' spends his days rescuing food that stores didn't sell for his neighbors in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — Leaving the Salvation Army Mesa Corps near Mesa and University drives, Ragu Razo drives a white refrigerated truck with red letters on the side with purpose. “It’s a good fulfilling rewarding job,” Razo said. If there was ever a truck and ever a job...
'Make sure you're paying attention' Family of Arizona teen hit by car pushes for school zone safety
PHOENIX — At 15 years old, Chris Lucero had to learn how to walk, talk, eat, and write again. Last year, he was hit by a car while crossing the street while walking to school and missed out on his freshman year with his friends. “We consider it a...
Operation School Bell helping students in need with wardrobe assistance
PHOENIX — With the cost of inflation, back to school supply prices are steep this year. The National Retail Federation reports one-third of consumers said they’re cutting back in other areas of spending as a result. But for some families, there’s no room in their budget to make cuts. They’re just trying to survive basic bills.
Police: 2 juveniles arrested in connection to killing of 18-year-old in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old Thursday morning near Sahuaro Elementary School in North Phoenix. Phoenix police said Ali Mohamed Samir was shot and killed near 33rd and Sweetwater avenues. The suspected shooter was seen fleeing from the area after Samir was wounded.
Repeated monsoon flooding at Phoenix apartment complex leaves residents frustrated
PHOENIX — A heavy downpour at an apartment complex near Central Avenue and Bell Road wreaked havoc and left a mess for residents to clean up. And it’s not the first time for some of them. Christina thought her family got lucky. Her move-out date was the day...
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
'He was snoring in there': 26-year-old horse uses Lake Pleasant for arthritis therapy
WITTMANN, Ariz. — What do a floatie, a horse and Lake Pleasant have in common? Rowdy, a 26-year-old gelding, found himself floating, relaxing and living his best life on the lake with his owner not too far away. His owner, Ruthie Gribble, placed a floatie around his neck for...
Anthem community rallies around victim of violent jewelry store robbery
PHOENIX — The Anthem community came together to help out one of their own earlier Saturday. A fundraiser was held to help the man shot during an armed robbery at Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine Jewelry. One by one, hundreds of cars from all over Anthem came to support...
Phoenix ranks third in nation for home price slashing, according to Realtor.com
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The Phoenix housing market may soon be transitioning to one that benefits buyers, according to new data from Realtor.com. The study found that Arizona's capital city ranks third in a list of metro areas experiencing the highest...
Driver arrested on potential impairment charges after causing fatal motorcycle crash in North Phoenix
PHOENIX — The driver responsible for a fatal motorcycle crash has been arrested after showing signs of driving while impaired, police said. 19-year-old Tucker Jon Colby was killed in that crash. Colby's family has organized a donation drive to cover funeral expenses. You can click here to visit the...
'Slow down, life is too short': Death of 94-year-old man puts spotlight on older Arizona drivers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona residents are holding onto their driver's licenses even after reaching 100 years old. There are 502 people that are over the age of 100 licensed to cruise around the Grand Canyon State, according to the Motor Vehicle Division. The number of people that have renewed...
Firefighters using drones to help with emergencies in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are called to different emergency-type situations every day. But now they have launched a new tool that is helping them respond quicker and safer. When it comes to emergencies, Phoenix firefighters are getting a helping hand with some new technology. >> Live, local, breaking. Download...
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood Saturday?
PHOENIX — Another rainy day came and went in the Valley Saturday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms, blowing dust and flooding between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Areas of north Phoenix received the most rain with a total of 2.28 inches with Superstition in Gila...
'I had to do it': Woman accused of igniting fatal fire in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — An East Valley woman has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fatal residential fire last month near Power and Broadway roads in Mesa. Stephanie Williams, 40, was taken into custody this week for allegedly killing Wallace Robinson, 42, by starting a fire on June 8.
Candidate profile: Karrin Taylor Robson, Republican candidate for Arizona Governor
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — In early July, Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson took the stage in a room full of constituents at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek just weeks before the Arizona primary. “We don’t normally do political events here at the farm. We felt so strongly that...
