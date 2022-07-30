Judge dismisses case against Chargers for leaving San Diego

www.cbs8.com
San Diego to pay nearly $900,000 for trip and fall case that it failed to appear for in court, city says it was never served
SAN DIEGO — San Diego taxpayers must pay nearly $900,000 in a trip and fall lawsuit after attorneys for the city failed to appear in court or submit any legal filings. Superior Court Judge Ronald Frazier issued his final judgment on July 29 in favor of Diane Lloyd, a 74-year-old woman who stepped off a curb in Clairemont and landed in a large pothole outside the Clairemont Mesa post office in December 2020.
San Diego rent can increase up to 10% after CA law
A law passed in 2019 kicked back into effect on Aug. 1, because the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31.
kusi.com
Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in California residents pay some of the highest tax rates in the nation but an effort by Reform California is trying to change that with a proposed ballot initiative. Reform California is proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the California Taxpayer Protection Act that...
In-Depth: Cameras could soon help catch street takeovers, loud cars in San Diego
A bill in the state Legislature asks the California Highway Patrol to study the effectiveness of loud exhaust cameras as a tool to crack down on noisy drivers.
Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline
Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.
Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
NBC San Diego
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
Highest paying jobs in San Diego that require a graduate degree
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
Longtime San Diego leader, activist turns 100
On Saturday, a 100th birthday party was held for a longtime San Diego political and civil rights leader, Leon Williams.
Clock ticking for legislature to pass controversial Care Court proposal
SAN DIEGO — California State legislators returned from their summer recess Monday with a major deadline looming: in the next 30 days, they have to decide whether to pass or kill hundreds of legislative bills. One of the most sweeping, and controversial, of these is Care Court which would...
thevistapress.com
Tip of the Spear – Thomas calabrese
Thomas Calabrese–Jennifer Salter was born on Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base. The youngest child of Colonel Robert Salter. Going back to World War I, someone in the Salter family had served in the military. It wasn’t that it was demanded or expected of them, but growing up in an environment where God, family and country were top priorities made serving in the Armed Forces and defending their country a reasonable and logical choice. Her mother was killed in a car accident when she was in seventh grade and her father took on the role of both parents.
California’s Top 50 high school football teams: Experienced defensive line leads the way for No. 41 Vista Murrieta
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Vista Murrieta Broncos of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 41 team in our countdown. VISTA MURRIETA TEAM PAGE | 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE VISTA MURRIETA HEAD COACHEric ...
onscene.tv
Corvette Destroyed In High Speed DUI Crash | San Diego
07.30.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Corvette along with his female passenger was speeding eastbound on 10th Ave and hit a parked car. The driver continued and hit a second parked vehicle. The Corvette then left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk crowded with homeless tents. The car hit a tent that the two occupants had just gotten out of a few minutes before the crash. The male driver was injured and transported to a local hospital and was placed under arrest for DUI. The female had left the scene and then came back. She had pieces of the Corvette fiberglass embedded into her skin, but refused medical treatment. 10th Ave has been closed for the cleanup and investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
San Diego area mayors meet to discuss ways to combat the homeless crisis
Mayors from across the San Diego region met Monday morning to brainstorm ways to combat the homeless crisis in the area.
Man stabbed in neck near Gaslamp Quarter bar
A man was stabbed in the neck during an apparent altercation in the Gaslamp Quarter with a bar employee in the area, San Diego Police said.
Comments / 2