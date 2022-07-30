ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Judge dismisses case against Chargers for leaving San Diego

CBS 8
CBS 8
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs8.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

San Diego State Aztecs Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players

San Diego State Aztecs Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the San Diego State season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Brady Hoke cranked up one good season at San Diego State in 2010, turned it into the Michigan job in 2011, took back the gig in the America’s Finest City in 2020, and last year it all came together with historic 12-win season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Triathlete Gets Rebound COVID After Paxlovid Treatment

Magdalena Remillard trains for triathlons pretty much year around. She bikes 70 miles, runs 7 or more miles and takes master swim classes every week. On July 24, 2022, the 63-year-old University City resident finished third in her age division in the Solana Beach Triathlon. But just weeks before, Magdalena...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Under Oath, Ex-COO Reveals She Leaked 101 Ash Review

The city’s former top unelected official testified under oath that she leaked a purportedly confidential legal analysis of the 101 Ash St. transaction to a candidate for city attorney in 2020. Former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell was subpoenaed to sit for a deposition on July 21 following a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
CBS 8

San Diego to pay nearly $900,000 for trip and fall case that it failed to appear for in court, city says it was never served

SAN DIEGO — San Diego taxpayers must pay nearly $900,000 in a trip and fall lawsuit after attorneys for the city failed to appear in court or submit any legal filings. Superior Court Judge Ronald Frazier issued his final judgment on July 29 in favor of Diane Lloyd, a 74-year-old woman who stepped off a curb in Clairemont and landed in a large pothole outside the Clairemont Mesa post office in December 2020.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Chargers#St Louis#Lawsuits#San Diego Superior Court
Voice of San Diego

Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline

Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why

If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
The Urban Menu

Must Visit Events in San Diego: August

With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Tip of the Spear – Thomas calabrese

Thomas Calabrese–Jennifer Salter was born on Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base. The youngest child of Colonel Robert Salter. Going back to World War I, someone in the Salter family had served in the military. It wasn’t that it was demanded or expected of them, but growing up in an environment where God, family and country were top priorities made serving in the Armed Forces and defending their country a reasonable and logical choice. Her mother was killed in a car accident when she was in seventh grade and her father took on the role of both parents.
OCEANSIDE, CA
onscene.tv

Corvette Destroyed In High Speed DUI Crash | San Diego

07.30.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Corvette along with his female passenger was speeding eastbound on 10th Ave and hit a parked car. The driver continued and hit a second parked vehicle. The Corvette then left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk crowded with homeless tents. The car hit a tent that the two occupants had just gotten out of a few minutes before the crash. The male driver was injured and transported to a local hospital and was placed under arrest for DUI. The female had left the scene and then came back. She had pieces of the Corvette fiberglass embedded into her skin, but refused medical treatment. 10th Ave has been closed for the cleanup and investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy