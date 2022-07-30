ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vandersloot sparks Sky to 89-81 victory over Liberty

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Early titles with Patriots lead to Hall of Fame for Seymour

Richard Seymour was winning Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before, as he put it, Tom Brady was Tom Brady. The defensive lineman’s early success — three championships in his first four seasons — is as good a starting point as any for how Seymour ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “We’d have a saying with the Patriots that stats can be for losers,” Seymour said. “I was asked to do selfless things.” Seymour had 57 1/2 career sacks in 12 seasons, the first eight in New England before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders.
NFL

