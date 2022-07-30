Bicyclist hit, killed on near west side Friday night

www.wrtv.com
No injuries after Wayne Township school bus involved in crash on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A MSD of Wayne Township school bus with children on board was involved in a crash on Indianapolis' west side Tuesday morning. The crash between the bus and a passenger vehicle occurred in the 8600 block of West 10th Street, near the intersection with Country Club Road, around 9 a.m.
Man killed in hit-and-run on W. 34th Street
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a hit-and-run near an I-465 overpass on the west side of Indianapolis. Around 4 a.m., police were notified of a man on the ground on W. 34th Street in between the 465 overpass and N. High School Road. IMPD says the man was hit by a vehicle. He […]
Home, vehicle hit by gunfire in Fishers neighborhood; none hurt, police say
FISHERS — A home and a vehicle were struck by bullets but no one was wounded when someone opened fire in a residential neighborhood late Monday, police say. Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting, according to a Tuesday news release from the Fishers Police Department. Officers...
Firefighter injured in huge house fire on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter was injured while trying to put out a massive house fire on the north side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out at around 1 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 1500 block of Royal Lake Circle, which is in a neighborhood near Fox Hill and Grandview drives.
Man dies after being found shot in NW side gas station, IMPD says
A man died after he was found shot early Friday inside a gas station on the city's northwest side, police say.
Fishers homeowner recounts moments gunshots hit cars, garage and front door
FISHERS, Ind. — Two homes, a minivan and car are damaged after shots were fired in an area close to Fishers High School late Monday evening. ”It’s completely destroyed my wife and I’s feeling of safety in our home,” said Jeremy Himmelright, the man who lives in one of the homes that was hit. Himmelright […]
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
Victim in northwest side shooting dies days later
INDIANAPOLIS — A man found shot outside of a gas station on the northwest side on Friday, July 29, has died. Police say the man was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was found inside a vehicle at the Marathon Gas station at 38th Street and N. High School Road around […]
Courts docs: Woman pepper sprayed, drove into woman twice before leaving scene
INDIANAPOLIS — More details have emerged following the hit-and-run death of a 28-year-old woman in the 1100 block of Chester Ave on July 23. Mary Adame died after she was hit by a driver late July 23 on Indianapolis' east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers...
IMPD arrests man in deadly December 2021 shooting outside Castleton bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly December 2021 shooting outside a Castleton bar. Torrion Williams, 27, is charged with reckless homicide in the case. Police took him into custody Friday. Williams’ arrest stems from a December 26, 2021, shooting in the 8200 block of Center Run Road near the Castleton […]
IMPD detectives asking for help solving 2019 homicide
Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments Homicide Unit are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect responsible for the murder of Rodney Mitchell.
Man killed Saturday night during shooting at Muncie Walmart
MUNCIE — One man is dead after Muncie Police were dispatched around 8:44 p.m. on July 30, to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Walmart North, located at 4801 West Clara Lane. When arriving at the scene, police found Sam Gillum on the parking lot ground,...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Versailles, police say
VERSAILLES — A Bartholomew County man has been killed after a two-vehicle crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, according to Indiana State Police. Initial investigation showed that a blue 2006 Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on State Road...
Elwood officer shot and killed early Sunday
The Madison County sheriff confirmed the Elwood officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop. A suspect was arrested in Hamilton County.
Man shot dead by Greenfield cop during hostage situation, state police say
A Greenfield police officer fatally shot a man who authorities allege was holding a woman inside a home against her will and assaulting her while armed with a gun.
Man killed in shooting outside Muncie Walmart identified, suspect in custody
UPDATE: On Sunday the victim of this shooting was identified as 34-year-old Samuel Gillum of Eaton, Indiana. Original story below: MUNCIE — A man has died after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a Muncie Walmart Saturday night. Officers were called to the Walmart on Clara Lane at around 8:45 p.m. When […]
IMPD: Woman faces murder charge in hit-and-run after ‘disturbance’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old woman could be formally charged Wednesday with murder in connection to a hit-and-run fatality in July, Indianapolis police said Monday night. Mary Ann Adame, 28, died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took her to a hospital in critical...
1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
Delaware man dies after being struck walking on I-74 in Montgomery County
Montgomery County — A Delaware man died Monday morning on Interstate 74 in Montgomery County when they were struck by a car. According to Indiana State Police, just after 1 a.m. deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police responded to a report of a fatal crash near the 38-mile marker on I-74.
