Santa Barbara, CA

Los Padres National Forest asks for public comments for their Ecological Restoration Project

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wg2H_0gyIha2i00

SOLVANG, Calif. (KION-TV)- Los Padres National Forest is asking for public comment for their Ecological Restoration Project before August 28.

This is to provide feedback for the project and adhere to "scoping" requirements under the Council of Environmental Quality's National Environmental Policy Act process. People can give their opinions on the project and give concerns and suggestions.

The project plans to restore fire-adapted ecosystems, reduce fuels and reintroduce fire to the landscape by prescribed burning of around 235,495 acres of land. The land will be within Kern, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

You can submit your comments here . For more information on the project, click here .

For more information on the project, you can watch two virtual meetings:

