ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

DEM to Aquapalooza attendees: Don’t be ‘knuckleheads’

By Sarah Doiron, Amanda Pitts
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HR7aV_0gyIhZ6r00

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of boaters are expected to dock in Potter’s Cove Saturday for a summer tradition.

Aquapalooza, which is always held on the last day of July, is an annual celebration that boaters look forward to and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) dreads .

“The way we feel about it is … it’s a gigantic frat party,” DEM spokesperson Mike Healey said. “It’s a keg party in the middle of Narragansett Bay on the busiest weekend of the summer.”

The combination of boats and booze is a recipe for disaster, according to Healey.

“There have been boats that have sunk out there , there have been collisions,” he said. “There are people jumping from one boat to another.”

Healey said several law enforcement agencies will be patrolling the waters to make sure everything runs smoothly. He estimates that the response will cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

“There’s this massive flotilla of law enforcement, all for a party that you know is a free party for the people who organize it, but it costs all of us a lot of money,” Healey said.

Healey said word spreads among boat enthusiasts through social media, which is why law enforcement agencies never know what to expect.

“We just hope that people won’t be knuckleheads,” Healey said.

Portsmouth Harbormaster Bruce Celico describes Aquapalooza as “their Super Bowl.”

“Sometimes it’s a headache, sometimes it goes off without a hitch,” Celico said. “It’s the biggest unknown we have, but it’s definitely the most concerning.”

Celico said they’re not trying to be the “fun police,” but they just want everyone to celebrate responsibly.

“We just try to to stress every year that everyone needs to behave and make sure there’s a sober operator,” he said. “It’s the same thing on water as it is on land.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in American in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dem#Knuckleheads#Vehicles#Travel#Portsmouth
FUN 107

Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday

If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
EXETER, RI
ecori.org

Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

McKee celebrates 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) – On a hot summer Sunday on the last day of July, Rhode Islanders no doubt welcomed a free pass to the beach where they’d likely be trying to find some relief from the heat! Governor Dan McKee signed an executive order this past week continuing the three-decade-old tradition of Governor’s Bay […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Short-term renters in Rhode Island may face registration fees

(WJAR) — The State of Rhode Island wants a list of everyone who is offering their home for short-term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO. Interim Director of the Department of Business Regulation Elizabeth Dwyer said the organization is proposing a $50 registration fee per property every two years. “Municipalities...
NEWPORT, RI
rimonthly.com

Rhody Makers: Amy and Ryan Boutchie of Coral Anchor

It’s hard to resist the allure of Bristol. No one knows that better than Amy and Ryan Boutchie, two Massachusetts natives and the owners of Coral Anchor. After one visit to the historic seaside town, the couple was persuaded to trade in their Cape Cod address (the very town in which they first met, mind you) for the Ocean State.
BRISTOL, RI
rimonthly.com

38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
WILDLIFE
johnstonsunrise.net

A Rhode Island restaurant staycation

Inflation. Gas and airline ticket prices. Threat of Covid. Time to stay close to home. Need to do something to break the monotony, something we all enjoy. We decided to make a list of our favorite Rhode Island restaurants – more particularly, the menu items at our favorite restaurants – and try to visit them all within the next month.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy