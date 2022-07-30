ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedminster Township, NJ

'Big Trump supporter' no longer: LIV creates rift among 9/11 survivors

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24XMBx_0gyIhEoq00


BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — F ormer President Donald Trump isn’t just in the sand trap with Democrats over his business dealings with Saudi-sponsored LIV Golf, as some of his own supporters from the 9/11 survivor community also deem him out of bounds.

Some have even renounced their prior support for Trump altogether because of Saudi Arabia's alleged ties to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and human rights abuses.

'TRUMP GOOD, SAUDI BAD': BEDMINSTER LOCALS GRAPPLE WITH LIV UPROAR

“President Trump said that he would do the right thing. He hasn't done the right thing since, and he didn't do the right thing now because it shows that he has the Saudi government taking money to the office for LIV,” Eddie Bracken, whose sister died in the twin towers, proclaimed during a protest Friday near Trump's Bedminster golf resort as the first day of the LIV tournament got underway.

Bracken used to be a “big Trump supporter,” according to 9/11 Justice President Brett Eagleson, who organized a protest against LIV on Friday. But now, frustration with Trump’s embrace of LIV, which has funding from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, has cemented Bracken's conviction that he will never support Trump again.

Ryan King/Washington Examiner
Hats and T-shirts were distributed during the protest and press conference held by 9/11 Justice.


“It's our lives we live. They don’t. They killed our families. So I have to tell you something, Mr. Trump: You're not my president,” Bracken continued. “Mr. Trump, you’re never going to be voted in again by me or any of my family members ever.”

The 9/11 community has plenty of people who worked in finance, law enforcement, or firefighting — workers with whom Republicans have historically performed well. Eagleson argued that Trump is costing the GOP backers in this area because of the LIV tournament.

“When 9/11 happened, it didn't differentiate between Democrats or Republicans. You can poll this crowd behind me, and I guarantee you 50% of them are Republicans and 50% of Democrats,” he said during the protest Friday. “Trump is hemorrhaging Republican support over this, and we can’t understand why he’s doing it.”

Not all who have been rankled by Trump’s hosting of LIV are willing to bail on him like Bracken. Pete Troisi, whose close friend died on 9/11, said he remains a strong supporter of the president. He attended the protest Friday and adamantly disagrees with Trump's placating of the Saudi-backed golf tournament, stressing that it runs counter to the America First agenda. However, he feels that the Democrats display a similar disposition toward the Saudis.

“This is about way more than hosting a golf outing that the Saudi Arabians were funding,” he told the Washington Examiner . “You got Joe Biden going to Saudi Arabia and fist-bumping the officials over there.”

To Bracken, the Democrats are a party of “evil communists,” and Trump is the best bet for keeping them at bay.

As a sparsely populated town of about 8,000 people, Bedminster is home to many Trump supporters and has voted for Republicans in the past. Some of the local Trump supporters in town voiced unease about his hosting of LIV.

"Trump good, Saudi bad," a man at a local convenience shop in town told the Washington Examiner as he hopped into his truck. He declined to comment further on the issue.

But not all Trump supporters are peeved about LIV’s connections to Saudi Arabia.

“Why don’t you leave Donald alone?” a local man snapped back when approached for comment by the Washington Examiner . He claimed that he knows Trump personally and is irked by the uproar surrounding LIV but declined to elaborate further.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The issue is not on everyone’s radar. Among the locals in Bedminster, including those who had Trump stickers on their cars, many turned down interviews with the Washington Examiner, claiming they didn’t know enough about the controversy.

The FBI has released multiple documents analyzing connections between Riyadh and the 9/11 hijackers. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi. The kingdom has denied responsibility for the attacks.

Trump has downplayed the backlash to LIV’s Saudi ties, insisting to reporters Thursday that “nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11.” The LIV tournament at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster began Friday and is slated to last through Sunday.

Comments / 19

it's not me.
4d ago

Mr.Praisemedent, the consummate master skullduggery. Power and profit are his obsession. Nothing else matters. If Mr.Praisemedent has to choose between the sentiments of the 911 families or the Saudi money? He went with the money.

Reply(2)
17
Fed Up
4d ago

terriost trump doesn't care about anyone but himself,for all we know he could have been in on 9/11

Reply(3)
19
Tom Degro
2d ago

Trump didn't make nj a sanctuary state of NJ Murphy did. Trump controlled Borders Biden leaves them open. disaster is coming. Biden allows Afghanistan people to come to NJ same people who on 9/11 were seen celebrating in the streets

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Bedminster Township, NJ
Government
City
Washington, NJ
City
Bedminster Township, NJ
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Bracken
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Democrats#Saudi#Liv Uproar President#9 11 Justice
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
222K+
Followers
67K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy