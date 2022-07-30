ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
actionnews5.com

Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Tuition-free South Memphis charter school now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some parents in Memphis will be sending their children to a new charter school this month. Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, opened its doors Monday. It's a year-round tuition-free private middle and high school in South Memphis. I3 won't have your normal classroom setting. Instead, students...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

University of Memphis summer commencement set for August 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has set the date for its summer 2022 commencement ceremony. The U of M said 766 graduates will be recognized at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at FedExForum. Officials said of the degrees awarded, 413 are Bachelor’s, 51 Graduate Certificates, three Law, 66 Doctoral, and are 233 Master’s.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Mighty 990

Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue

Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Live At 9: Memphis Lift Continues Calls for MSCS Superintendent’s Resignation

When Memphis-Shelby County School students go back to class next Monday, it will be without a superintendent in charge. A district source tells Live at 9, that the probe into Dr. Joris Ray’s extramarital affairs with district employees will take another few weeks at least. But long before the board hired independent attorneys to investigate, the education advocacy group Memphis Lift called for Dr. Ray’s immediate resignation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Meet Memphis police's newest K-9 officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police landed a new recruit Monday, and this one has four legs. K-9 Officer Bolt is the latest graduate. His handler is Agent Moody of the CSX Railroad. Bolt is named after Officer Sean Bolton, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and the Shelby County Health Department hosted an annual back-to-school drive for families in the Memphis area Saturday morning. The event served families with health and school necessities to start the 2022-2023 school year prepared. Event Coordinator Bettye Boone said event organizers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
