Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
Tuition-free South Memphis charter school now open
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some parents in Memphis will be sending their children to a new charter school this month. Individualized Intellect Institute, or I3, opened its doors Monday. It's a year-round tuition-free private middle and high school in South Memphis. I3 won't have your normal classroom setting. Instead, students...
University of Memphis summer commencement set for August 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has set the date for its summer 2022 commencement ceremony. The U of M said 766 graduates will be recognized at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at FedExForum. Officials said of the degrees awarded, 413 are Bachelor’s, 51 Graduate Certificates, three Law, 66 Doctoral, and are 233 Master’s.
Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue
Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
No, there was not a school shooting at a Frayser Elementary School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An article posted on a website Monday claimed that there was an active shooter at a Frayser elementary school at the 1600 block of Dalewood Avenue, which is Frayser Achievement Elementary School. The article claimed that as many as 12 children were injured in the shooting,...
'We are fully staffed' | Memphis-Shelby County Schools reports no bus driver shortage for beginning of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday afternoon, those with First Student, the busy provider for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, updated thousands of district parents with good news: there is no bus driver shortage when school starts next week. "We are fully staffed. We are every excited," First Student District Manager Alvin Tucker...
Suspect in Young Dolph killing requests not to be transferred to different facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared in court again Tuesday morning. Justin Johnson faced a judge after requesting a transfer to a different jail facility, then changed that request based on what would likely come with the transfer. Johnson’s attorney,...
Are people from big cities still moving to East Tennessee in droves?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With another interest rate hike and more expected this year we wanted to know how this is affecting the local housing market. East Tennessee has been very attractive to out-of-state buyers for some time. "Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge was named number five in the world vacation destination...
Calming fears for kids' safety before students head back to school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Unfortunately last school year ended with one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Since the Uvalde, Texas shooting ABC24 has talked with many parents who are nervous about sending their kids back to school. “In light of everything going on, how do we send...
ScamStop 901 campaign aims to prevent scams targeting Mid-South seniors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South law enforcement and the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office are teaming up in an effort to stop scams aimed at the Memphis area’s older citizens. According to the D.A., seniors who were victims of scams lost an average of more than $18,000...
QuikTrip starts work on West Memphis location
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis will soon be getting a QuikTrip location. According to the city of West Memphis, work has begun on the site of the long-awaited store, which will be located at the corner of N. 7th St. and E. Service Rd. Once construction starts, QuikTrip...
Live At 9: Memphis Lift Continues Calls for MSCS Superintendent’s Resignation
When Memphis-Shelby County School students go back to class next Monday, it will be without a superintendent in charge. A district source tells Live at 9, that the probe into Dr. Joris Ray’s extramarital affairs with district employees will take another few weeks at least. But long before the board hired independent attorneys to investigate, the education advocacy group Memphis Lift called for Dr. Ray’s immediate resignation.
Home on National Street in Memphis closed as public nuisance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis home has been shut down as a public nuisance. The Memphis Police Department said it began receiving complaints from neighbors and patrol officers about the home at 1673 National Street, not fair from Chelsea Ave. and Jackson Ave., in 2021. According to MPD, officers...
Meet Memphis police's newest K-9 officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police landed a new recruit Monday, and this one has four legs. K-9 Officer Bolt is the latest graduate. His handler is Agent Moody of the CSX Railroad. Bolt is named after Officer Sean Bolton, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug....
Memphis leaders cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Links at Fox Meadows golf course
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city leaders, including mayor Jim Strickland, gathered Tuesday to cut the ribbon on the renovation of a local golf course. They hit the green at the Links at Fox Meadows golf course to celebrate the work done on the course. Strickland said it’s all part of an overall $3 million renovation.
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and the Shelby County Health Department hosted an annual back-to-school drive for families in the Memphis area Saturday morning. The event served families with health and school necessities to start the 2022-2023 school year prepared. Event Coordinator Bettye Boone said event organizers...
Blind grocery bagger in Lakeland inspires customers, co-workers
LAKELAND, Tenn. — A longtime blind Kroger bagger in Lakeland is beloved by his community. Willie B. Wells, a courtesy clerk, has worked at the store in the Stonebridge Crossing Shopping Center for 12 years. ABC24 photojournalist Shiela Whaley has his story.
Memphis, TN
