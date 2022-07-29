ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

At Least 16 Die In 'Epic' Kentucky Floods, Including 6 Children

By Brendan O'Brien
International Business Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Kansas Votes To Preserve Abortion Rights In First Post-Roe V. Wade Election Test

Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected an effort to remove abortion protections from the state's constitution, a resounding win for the abortion rights movement in the first statewide electoral test since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The amendment's failure in the conservative state lifted Democrats' hopes that the...
KANSAS STATE
International Business Times

Florida Clergy Lawsuits Say Abortion Ban Violates Religious Freedom

Clergy members of five religions sued the state of Florida on Monday over a new law criminalizing most abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying the ban violates their religious freedom rights. The five separate lawsuits https://tmsnrt.rs/3BBEdIr, filed in Miami-Dade County, claim the state's ban curtails the...
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

Fast-moving Wildfire In Northern California Forces Residents To Evacuate

The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over 51,000...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy