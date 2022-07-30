ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VA

Single-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Chesterfield

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man in Chesterfield was injured after crashing his vehicle into a tree on Friday night.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS Crews responded to the intersection of Branders Bridge Road and Old Happy Hill Road in Chester on Friday, July 29, at 8:06 p.m. to respond to a reported single-vehicle crash.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, the driver and sole occupant, an adult male, had crashed into a tree. When the call came in, the driver was trapped in his car and was unresponsive. Before crews arrived, a passerby helped the driver out of the car. When crews arrived the driver was on the ground near the car and responsive.

The driver has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The car had significant damages, with crews calling it “pretty badly crumpled.”

While the driver of the vehicle was helped by a passerby, Chesterfield Fire cautions people to avoid helping anyone in a crashed vehicle before emergency crews arrive due to risk of fire or gas leak.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews did not say whether alcohol was involved in the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

