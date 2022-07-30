‘It’s a bummer’: Downtown Wilmington parking rates set to increase on August 1st, many businesses concerned

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can buy used books, DVDs and more at low prices at the upcoming New Hanover County Public Library Summer Book Sale. Per the NHCPL, the event opens with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members on Friday, August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can join Friends of the Library at the door for $20 per year to buy hardbacks and audio visual materials for $3 and paperbacks for $2.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO