Abortion Ban Passes West Virginia Senate, Heads Back To House

Manchin faces pressure in West Virginia to kill reconciliation deal
Sen. Joe Manchin is facing intense pressure in West Virginia to permanently kill the party-line spending package that Democrats say is key to President Biden's domestic agenda. Conservative groups have been on West Virginia's airwaves in recent weeks urging Manchin to hold firm in his opposition to the legislation, which...
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
Daily Beast
Joe Manchin Made His Big Move Just Before His Senate Superpowers Expire
With time running out on the clock on the Democrats’ domination of Congress, Joe Manchin shocked the Washington political world on Wednesday. After months of stymying Democrats’ efforts to pass the massive spending bill, Build Back Better—the West Virginia moderate Democratic senator agreed to salvage the deal, effectively making BBB an energy and healthcare bill.
Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens’ collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican...
Four members of U.S. Senate unveil bipartisan bill ensuring nationwide abortion rights
The bill is a response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning a 1973 decision that established abortion as a constitutional right. The post Four members of U.S. Senate unveil bipartisan bill ensuring nationwide abortion rights appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts Wednesday by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed...
Kyrsten Sinema, Decisive Vote on Spending Bill, Targeted in New Arizona Ad
Senator Kyrsten Sinema is at the center of a campaign by business groups to sink a Democratic spending bill they say would hurt the economy with higher taxes.
Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts
Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
Republicans unveil 2023 strategy to end border crisis: ‘Going to be very aggressive’
Top House Republicans debuted a comprehensive plan to regain control of the southern border that they would seek to implement if conservatives retake the House or Senate this November.
International Business Times
Kansas Votes To Preserve Abortion Rights In First Post-Roe V. Wade Election Test
Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected an effort to remove abortion protections from the state's constitution, a resounding win for the abortion rights movement in the first statewide electoral test since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The amendment's failure in the conservative state lifted Democrats' hopes that the...
Washington Examiner
Poll flips script: Voters upset about Roe reversal less likely to vote
Those who disagree with the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade are now less likely to vote in November compared to earlier predictions that indicated the decision would mobilize voters , particularly those in the Democratic Party, in the midterm elections . Only 55% of voters who believe...
Defense One
House Republicans Skip Abortion Hearing With Military Doctors, Troops
One by one, doctors and active duty U.S. troops pleaded with members of the House Armed Services Committee to do more to help protect access to abortion after the repeal of Roe v. Wade. They shared their stories and offered stark warnings about the challenges service members face accessing abortion already.
Working Americans 'are going to pay the price' for Biden's climate change agenda: The Big Sunday Show
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., opted to support President Biden's green energy agenda in the Senate last week. On the Big Sunday Show, panelists highlighted how the legislation would increase inflation and taxes despite Manchin's assurances to the contrary. Citing the Joint Committee on Taxation Analysis, co-host Anita Vogel said...
creators.com
Joe Manchin Blinks
On Wednesday, just as the bad news was coming on the economy, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced that he had reached an agreement with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the president's signature legislative package. Build Back Better has now become Stop Inflation Now, or some such name, but what it really is is America's signature move to fight climate change. If the bill becomes law, according to the legislative summary, it will cut our greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 40% by 2030.
List of suspects narrows in SCOTUS leak
On May 3, a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked and obtained by POLITICO, but the mystery of who leaked the draft opinion still remains.
Incumbent Republican congressman Meijer concedes to Trump-endorsed Gibbs in Michigan primary
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Peter Meijer conceded to Trump-endorsed primary challenger John Gibbs for the Republican Party's nomination in a Michigan congressional district.
Fox News
'Sunday Morning Futures' on Biden's mental capacity, Jill Biden comparing Latinos to tacos
This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures" July 17, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Maria Bartiromo. Today: weakness...
If America’s Left Wants to Win, They Have to First Learn To Fight [opinion]
Likes, shares, and retweets aren’t going to hack it. Protestors for women's rights gather on a American street.Photo: Cyndi Monaghan/Getty Images. Towards the end of the school year, high school students near me staged a walkout to bring attention to the fight for abortion rights.
Trump Supporters Think They’re in a Fight to the Death
For all the defects Donald Trump has as a politician, he does possess certain skills, among them an almost preternatural ability to tap into the sensibilities—the id—of the American right. More than any other Republican candidate in 2016, Trump was in sync with the base of the party. He still is, as he prepares for what looks like another run for the presidency.
ABC panel criticizes Democrats meddling in GOP primaries: 'Embarrassingly hypocritical'
ABC's Jonathan Karl, USA Today's Susan Page and other panelists slammed Democrats meddling in Republican primaries on Sunday, saying that it was "hypocritical" and "risky." "It's risky and it's hypocritical," Page said, adding that it was risky because some of these candidates could end up winning. "It's hypocritical because Democrats...
