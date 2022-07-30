ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Middletown to begin installing license plate readers around city

By Rachel Hirschheimer
WLWT 5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlwt.com

Comments / 11

Jerry Drumm
3d ago

Middletown is more interested in wasting money on this project and building houses on toxic ground like the old Middletown Hospital.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove family had their car swiped thanks to a growing trend on TikTok that shows how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars in seconds. Matt Perry said his 2019 Green Kia Soul was sitting in the driveway, and when his roommate went to work around 5:30 p.m., it was gone.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ash, OH
State
Ohio State
Middletown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Engineers close a road in Delhi Township for landslide repairs

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Engineers will close a road in Delhi Township beginning Monday, August 1. Bender Road will be closed from 5999 Bender Road to Bayley Drive while engineer's repair a landslide. All repairs are contingent on the weather. The road will be closed until Friday, August 12.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A disabled vehicle is blocking lanes on I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 4:14 p.m. The incident has been cleared by police. Traffic is still moving slowly as it returns to normal. Delays are still exceeding one hour but should be clearing up soon. 3:16 p.m. Three lanes are now blocked on westbound I-275 as police attempt to remove...
SPRINGDALE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#Missing Person#Franklin Blue Ash
Fox 19

Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said. A person was reported to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
WLWT 5

Cincinnati extends e-scooter curfew until 9 p.m.

CINCINNATI — Almost four months after making some changes to improve pedestrian safety, Cincinnati city leaders are revisiting the conversation. On Tuesday, representatives from Lyft and Uber went before city council. City leaders seem to be satisfied with the efforts put forth by e-scooter companies to enhance pedestrian safety....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Safety a top concern as Greater Cincinnati schools head back to class

MADEIRA, Ohio — Police, fire and EMS in and around Madeira spent all day Tuesday at an intense active shooter training in Madeira. It was held at Madeira Middle School. "We watch the news like everyone else," Lt. Paul Phillips said. "We see what's going on in the rest of the country. And, that's why safety is always at the very front of our mind."
MADEIRA, OH
dayton.com

InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler County

Butler County will start seeing more and more art installations and murals around local businesses and organizations. The artists at the InsideOut Studio on High Street in downtown Hamilton have been contracted by businesses such as Kirsch CPA in Hamilton and Cohen Brothers Recycling in Middletown for art installations. They’ve also painted fire hydrants in downtown Hamilton, and the plans are to paint more in the future, along with redoing some of the original hydrants.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton man charged with murder in machete attack

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man suspected in a fatal attack near a park in Dayton was charged Monday. According to court records, 23-year-old Daniel Anderson, of West Carrollton, was arraigned on three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Police were called to the incident in the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy