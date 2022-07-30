Middletown to begin installing license plate readers around city

www.wlwt.com
Jerry Drumm
3d ago
Middletown is more interested in wasting money on this project and building houses on toxic ground like the old Middletown Hospital.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Middletown fatal shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is dead and another is under arrest in a fatal shooting in Middletown Monday night, police say. Denzel Fuller, 22, is held on a murder charge without bond at the city jail, jail officials tell FOX19 NOW. He was arrested a few hours after...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati-area police departments, communities host 'National Night Out' events
CINCINNATI — It’s a day that has been celebrated since 1984. Police departments and local community groups get together ahead of the school year to promote unity with block parties, barbecues and festivals. It’s known as “National Night Out”. The night is meant to foster...
Fox 19
Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove family had their car swiped thanks to a growing trend on TikTok that shows how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars in seconds. Matt Perry said his 2019 Green Kia Soul was sitting in the driveway, and when his roommate went to work around 5:30 p.m., it was gone.
Man arrested, accused of killing another man outside Middletown home
A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a home in Middletown late Monday night, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Dayton commercial building catches fire
Dispatch reported that crews saw heavy flames coming from the roof of the building on arrival.
WLWT 5
Engineers close a road in Delhi Township for landslide repairs
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Engineers will close a road in Delhi Township beginning Monday, August 1. Bender Road will be closed from 5999 Bender Road to Bayley Drive while engineer's repair a landslide. All repairs are contingent on the weather. The road will be closed until Friday, August 12.
WLWT 5
A disabled vehicle is blocking lanes on I-275 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 4:14 p.m. The incident has been cleared by police. Traffic is still moving slowly as it returns to normal. Delays are still exceeding one hour but should be clearing up soon. 3:16 p.m. Three lanes are now blocked on westbound I-275 as police attempt to remove...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
'I'm lost': Middletown mother reacts to son arrested, accused of killing uncle
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Middletown mother said she woke up Tuesday to devastating news. She learned her brother had been killed, and her son was charged with murder. "I just want to know what happened. I want to know why. Why?" Tina Fuller said. Fuller spoke through tears and...
Fox 19
Report of electrocution sends 1 to hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was taken to a hospital after an electrocution was reported in Green Township Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police and fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Westbourne Drive at about 10:16 a.m., they said. A person was reported to...
Police investigating after body found in Dayton
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.
WLWT 5
Engineers close a road in Morgan Township to begin culvert replacement work
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced a portion of road will close in Morgan Township for a culvert replacement project. Race Lane Road will close approximately one-tenth of a mile north of Howard Road beginning Tuesday, August 2. The closure will allow crews to replace...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bond set at $1 million for man accused of deadly attack at Triangle Park; Victim identified
DAYTON — A West Carrollton man is facing murder charges after being accused of killing a New Lebanon man with a machete and then running him over with a vehicle at Triangle Park last week. >>Huber Heights joins list of cities, locations in region reporting mail theft. Daniel B....
WLWT 5
Cincinnati extends e-scooter curfew until 9 p.m.
CINCINNATI — Almost four months after making some changes to improve pedestrian safety, Cincinnati city leaders are revisiting the conversation. On Tuesday, representatives from Lyft and Uber went before city council. City leaders seem to be satisfied with the efforts put forth by e-scooter companies to enhance pedestrian safety....
WLWT 5
Safety a top concern as Greater Cincinnati schools head back to class
MADEIRA, Ohio — Police, fire and EMS in and around Madeira spent all day Tuesday at an intense active shooter training in Madeira. It was held at Madeira Middle School. "We watch the news like everyone else," Lt. Paul Phillips said. "We see what's going on in the rest of the country. And, that's why safety is always at the very front of our mind."
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man seeks justice after being attacked outside of Kenwood mall
CINCINNATI — It’s a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. A man says he was beaten to the ground right outside the Kenwood Towne Centre Friday night after he was walking home from work. Now he’s trying to find out why this happened and where the other suspect is.
dayton.com
InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler County
Butler County will start seeing more and more art installations and murals around local businesses and organizations. The artists at the InsideOut Studio on High Street in downtown Hamilton have been contracted by businesses such as Kirsch CPA in Hamilton and Cohen Brothers Recycling in Middletown for art installations. They’ve also painted fire hydrants in downtown Hamilton, and the plans are to paint more in the future, along with redoing some of the original hydrants.
West Carrollton man charged with murder in machete attack
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man suspected in a fatal attack near a park in Dayton was charged Monday. According to court records, 23-year-old Daniel Anderson, of West Carrollton, was arraigned on three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. Police were called to the incident in the 2400 block of Ridge Avenue […]
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Officers' actions in deadly Clermont County shooting 'absolutely necessary to protect their lives'
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — No actions will be taken against the officers who shot and killed a woman who engaged in a shootout with the officers in May. It happened on May 20 when police were called to Berry Lane Apartments Friday after a caller asked police to do a welfare check on a woman.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati officials consider zero tolerance policy for officers caught using racial slur
CINCINNATI — In the span of the past ten days, WLWT's investigative team has learned two Cincinnati police officers said the N-word while on duty. Those startling discoveries came on the heels of a federal lawsuit involving two more police officers, who admitted under oath they, too, used the same racial slur.
Comments / 11