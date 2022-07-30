ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

28-acre fire burns 3 structures in Hesperia: Cal Fire

By Cameron Kiszla
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Firefighters are combatting a 28-acre brush fire that was sparked on Friday in Hesperia.

The fire, which was initially reported to be between 40 and 50 acres in size, was revealed to be 28 acres by aerial mapping, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, called the Highway Fire, destroyed three structures — two homes and an “outbuilding” — Cal Fire said on Twitter .

“Crews will work through the night to secure perimeter and mop up. Investigation ongoing,” Cal Fire added.

The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District was also on scene with multiple units, including 13 engines, three helicopters and two hand crews, Cal Fire said.

By Saturday, the blaze was 54% contained, according to Cal Fire .

