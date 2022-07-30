Classmates mourn teen who drowned

www.wsaz.com
Portsmouth Times
19 Indictments handed down
PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
WSAZ
Back to school tips with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As school starts back, it can be hard to settle into a new routine. Dr. Ashley Stephens stopped by First Look at Four to give some tips for busy families.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Pistol Whipped in Car
Chillicothe – A man was arrested after a fight occurred in a car where both people were injured involving a gun. According to the Chillicothe police department, a fight between two males occurred on 7/28 in to the area of Tiffin St. inside a car. According to the victim he and Koty Umphries, had been at a party at a girl’s house somewhere across town. They then left the residence in Umphries car when an argument between the two occurred. According to the Victim, Umphries pulled a gun and threatened him. Then fearing for his life, he hit the man. In retaliation Umphries supposedly hit the victim back with the gun, and both ended up with lacerations in the face and head. The victim exited the car and Umphries left the scene.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
Ohio teen dies in suspected alcohol-involved crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol's Jackson Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday in Jackson County.
Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search for missing Lucasville teen ends in tragedy
LUCASVILLE, Ohio — The search for a missing Scioto County teen ended in tragedy. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the body of 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard, Jr. has been located. Tuesday afternoon, multiple rescue crews arrived in the area of the route 348 bridge in Lucasville to search...
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
Person flown to hospital after ATV and truck crash in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A person was flown to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries after an ATV and a truck crashed on Sand Gap Road in Lincoln County. According to West Hamlin Fire & Rescue, this happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the helicopter landed at the Guyan Valley Middle […]
Search for Lawrence County, KY man with dementia continues
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The search for Don Gussler, a man with dementia who has been missing since Thursday, continues. According to Lawrence County Emergency Management, Don Gussler is 82 years old and from Adams, Kentucky. They say Gussler was last wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. A search team made […]
Cabell County Sheriff asks for help identifying porch pirate caught on camera
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect video surveillance shows taking a package off a porch in the Huntington area. According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged larceny happened around 2 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 in the 4500 block of Green Valley Road in […]
WSAZ
Huntington Police Department to host National Night Out
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Night Out is celebrated annually to promote connections between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This year, the Huntington Police Department is in on the fun. HPD Chief of Police Karl Colder stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
WSAZ
Open interviews with Bellisio Foods
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Join the 2021 Business of the Year in the heart of Jackson, Ohio. Apply here: https://www.bellisiofoods.com/careers/
WSAZ
Elderly man with dementia missing
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An elderly man with early onset dementia is missing Friday from his home in Lawrence County, according to Lawrence County Emergency Management officials. Don Gussler, 82, went missing from the Adams community, and is considered to be in danger, officials say. Gussler is described as...
sciotopost.com
Three Arrested in Nelsonville for Hiding Juvenile from Police
Nelsonville – three people were arrested after attempting to hide a juvenile from police that was wanted for theft. According to police 02:44PM on 7/31/22 Officers responded to E Canal St for another attempt to locate a missing/runaway juvenile. The juvenile male was found hiding in a closet. Three.
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
WSAZ
Living With a Cause gives back with live music
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Living With a Cause is a local non-profit using concerts to give back their community. Mike Gifford and Fred Spencer stopped by First Look at Four to discuss their upcoming project.
