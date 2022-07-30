ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Webster, OH

Classmates mourn teen who drowned

By Andrew Colegrove
WSAZ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wsaz.com

Comments / 5

Related
Portsmouth Times

19 Indictments handed down

PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Pistol Whipped in Car

Chillicothe – A man was arrested after a fight occurred in a car where both people were injured involving a gun. According to the Chillicothe police department, a fight between two males occurred on 7/28 in to the area of Tiffin St. inside a car. According to the victim he and Koty Umphries, had been at a party at a girl’s house somewhere across town. They then left the residence in Umphries car when an argument between the two occurred. According to the Victim, Umphries pulled a gun and threatened him. Then fearing for his life, he hit the man. In retaliation Umphries supposedly hit the victim back with the gun, and both ended up with lacerations in the face and head. The victim exited the car and Umphries left the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scioto County, OH
Accidents
City
South Webster, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
City
Lucasville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Lucasville, OH
Crime & Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search for missing Lucasville teen ends in tragedy

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — The search for a missing Scioto County teen ended in tragedy. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the body of 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard, Jr. has been located. Tuesday afternoon, multiple rescue crews arrived in the area of the route 348 bridge in Lucasville to search...
LUCASVILLE, OH
UPI News

West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Accident
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Search for Lawrence County, KY man with dementia continues

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The search for Don Gussler, a man with dementia who has been missing since Thursday, continues. According to Lawrence County Emergency Management, Don Gussler is 82 years old and from Adams, Kentucky. They say Gussler was last wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. A search team made […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSAZ

Huntington Police Department to host National Night Out

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Night Out is celebrated annually to promote connections between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This year, the Huntington Police Department is in on the fun. HPD Chief of Police Karl Colder stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Elderly man with dementia missing

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An elderly man with early onset dementia is missing Friday from his home in Lawrence County, according to Lawrence County Emergency Management officials. Don Gussler, 82, went missing from the Adams community, and is considered to be in danger, officials say. Gussler is described as...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
sciotopost.com

Three Arrested in Nelsonville for Hiding Juvenile from Police

Nelsonville – three people were arrested after attempting to hide a juvenile from police that was wanted for theft. According to police 02:44PM on 7/31/22 Officers responded to E Canal St for another attempt to locate a missing/runaway juvenile. The juvenile male was found hiding in a closet. Three.
NELSONVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Living With a Cause gives back with live music

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Living With a Cause is a local non-profit using concerts to give back their community. Mike Gifford and Fred Spencer stopped by First Look at Four to discuss their upcoming project.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy