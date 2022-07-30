ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters, EMA respond to fire after possible lightning strike at gas pipeline

By Caleb Turrentine
ABC 33/40 News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc3340.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river

A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
ANDALUSIA, AL
Calhoun Journal

July 26, 2022, Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Alabama Now

Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway

Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
TROY, AL
People

At Least 16 Dead amid Ky. Flooding, Death Toll Expected to Rise: 'May Have Even Lost Entire Families'

The death toll from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky, one of the worst in state history, is continuing to rise. In a brief update on Friday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shared that "heartbreakingly, we can confirm at least 15 deaths, but we expect that number to grow." Hours later, he said the number of confirmed deaths had increased to 16.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ema#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Lightning Strike#Accident#Tennessee Gas Pipeline#Hami

Comments / 0

Community Policy