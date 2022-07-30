Firefighters, EMA respond to fire after possible lightning strike at gas pipeline

abc3340.com
Alabama man killed by lightning strike when group floating down creek gets caught in storm
An Alabama man was killed by a lightning strike when he and a group of people floating on a creek were caught in a thunderstorm. Greg Shipp, of Brewtom, was found unresponsive on a sandbar along Burnt Corn Creek during a thunderstorm on July 9. Capt. James Carroll with the...
Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river
A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
July 26, 2022, Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Three people injured on Alabama lake when boat, personal watercraft collide just before 3 a.m.
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway
Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
Man killed when car leaves road, strikes tree off Alabama highway
A man was killed Friday morning in Alabama when he car left a highway and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. Friday. Clyde Humphrey, 70, of Columbus, Georgia, was fatally injured when the 2009 Toyota Scion he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, Alabama troopers reported.
At Least 16 Dead amid Ky. Flooding, Death Toll Expected to Rise: 'May Have Even Lost Entire Families'
The death toll from the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky, one of the worst in state history, is continuing to rise. In a brief update on Friday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shared that "heartbreakingly, we can confirm at least 15 deaths, but we expect that number to grow." Hours later, he said the number of confirmed deaths had increased to 16.
Police Investigating Sunday Drowning Death at Lake Lurleen in Tuscaloosa County
Police are investigating a drowning death that occurred Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in northern Tuscaloosa County. Few details are currently available as investigators sort out the incident, but a law enforcement spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway after a young man drowned there Sunday. The victim was reportedly...
