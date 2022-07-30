ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Monroe County judge killed in crash on I-465 on Indy's east side

 6 days ago
WTHR

Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

4 charged in connection to killing of Delaware County veteran

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Four people are charged in the deadly shooting of a Marine veteran in Delaware County. The Delaware County Prosecutor's Office charged 18-year-old Alexander Geesy of Anderson with murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer on July 22. NOTE: The above...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
#East Side#Traffic Accident#Acura#State Police
WTHR

IMPD: 13-year-old injured in overnight shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 4700 block of East 19th Street, just west of Emerson Avenue, around midnight for a report of a person shot. Officers located a 13-year-old boy who was shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD showcases fleet of safety camera trailers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD showed off a new fleet of safety camera trailers on Thursday as part of its high-tech crime fighting response. The trailers can be placed quickly at points throughout Indianapolis in strategic places where permanent cameras can't be installed. They are equipped with both a generator and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Morgantown police ask for help finding runaway teen

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway teen. Police said Ryen East, of Morgantown, was last seen Monday, Aug. 1 around 1 a.m. in her hometown. East is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120...
MORGANTOWN, IN
WTHI

One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

17-year-old dead in shooting on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Knobwood Drive, near Michigan Road and West 71st Street. Police found a teenage male who appeared to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man killed in hit-and-run on W. 34th Street

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a hit-and-run near an I-465 overpass on the west side of Indianapolis. Around 4 a.m., police were notified of a man on the ground on W. 34th Street in between the 465 overpass and N. High School Road. IMPD says the man was hit by a vehicle. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

