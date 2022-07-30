Former Monroe County judge killed in crash on I-465 on Indy's east side

Read on www.wthr.com
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
4 charged in connection to killing of Delaware County veteran
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Four people are charged in the deadly shooting of a Marine veteran in Delaware County. The Delaware County Prosecutor's Office charged 18-year-old Alexander Geesy of Anderson with murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer on July 22. NOTE: The above...
Pedestrian injured, multiple cars struck when driver loses control at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured when a driver lost control of their vehicle at Indianapolis International Airport early Friday. The incident, which was reported around 1 a.m., occurred outside the passenger arrivals area on the lower level, near baggage claim. An...
Details released on procession route, how to pay respects to Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — Details were released on the procession route, as well as visitation and funeral services for Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning. (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the vigil held in Elwood...
IMPD: 13-year-old injured in overnight shooting on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 13-year-old was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 4700 block of East 19th Street, just west of Emerson Avenue, around midnight for a report of a person shot. Officers located a 13-year-old boy who was shot.
Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
16-year-old fatally shot during apparent robbery on Indy's far east side
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A person was killed in a shooting during an apparent robbery on Indianapolis' far east side early Wednesday morning. Around 4:15 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive, near the intersection of North Cumberland Road and 10th Street in the Cumberland area, for a report of a person shot.
3 people, including 2 juveniles, stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after three people were stabbed in Castleton Wednesday morning. Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 7600 block of Ivywood Drive, near East 75th Street and Binford Boulevard, shortly before 12:30 a.m. According to an IMPD spokesperson, police found three...
No injuries after Wayne Township school bus involved in crash on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A MSD of Wayne Township school bus with children on board was involved in a crash on Indianapolis' west side Tuesday morning. The crash between the bus and a passenger vehicle occurred in the 8600 block of West 10th Street, near the intersection with Country Club Road, around 9 a.m.
Picture boards allow people to 'point and communicate' with Indianapolis police officers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police officers are now are better equipped to communicate with people who have autism or those who are nonverbal. It's all thanks to a grant from the Autism Society of America. More than 1,300 officers were given the boards, which have various graphics on them that...
IMPD showcases fleet of safety camera trailers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD showed off a new fleet of safety camera trailers on Thursday as part of its high-tech crime fighting response. The trailers can be placed quickly at points throughout Indianapolis in strategic places where permanent cameras can't be installed. They are equipped with both a generator and...
Morgantown police ask for help finding runaway teen
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — The Morgantown Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old runaway teen. Police said Ryen East, of Morgantown, was last seen Monday, Aug. 1 around 1 a.m. in her hometown. East is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120...
Indianapolis woman charged with buying gun for minor she knew would be used in violent crime
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal grand jury indicted an Indianapolis woman late Wednesday for buying a gun and giving it to a minor to use to commit a violent crime. Tyesha Clark, 38, of Indianapolis, faces the charge of unlawful transfer of a handgun to a juvenile and making false statements to obtain a firearm.
One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
Lafayette man faces charges after 5 year old found in street
The Lafayette Police Department was called about a 5-year-old boy who was found alone in the middle of State Road 38 on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. The boy told police his mother was at work while a man called Felix was at home with his...
IMPD officer shot at by Elwood suspect in 2006 reacts to killing of officer
INDIANAPOLIS — On Nov. 30, 2006, Indianapolis Police Department officers attempted to stop Carl Roy Webb Boards II. Instead, Boards fired six to seven shots from inside his car at officers. The bullets hit the officer's car in the front plate and grill, but the officer wasn't injured. Indianapolis...
17-year-old dead in shooting on Indianapolis' north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Knobwood Drive, near Michigan Road and West 71st Street. Police found a teenage male who appeared to...
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
Man killed in hit-and-run on W. 34th Street
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a hit-and-run near an I-465 overpass on the west side of Indianapolis. Around 4 a.m., police were notified of a man on the ground on W. 34th Street in between the 465 overpass and N. High School Road. IMPD says the man was hit by a vehicle. He […]
Broad Ripple neighborhood asks city for help in response to crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Following recent shootings in Broad Ripple over the weekend, the Broad Ripple Village Association is discussing what it needs to help curb violence. IMPD said it does not have the data for Broad Cripple crime and whether crime has increased in the neighborhood. "We are hearing about...
