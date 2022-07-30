‘It was so fast:’ Shark bites Oviedo teen during family trip to Florida Keys

www.clickorlando.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSVN-TV
Teen visiting Florida Keys attacked by shark while catching lobsters
(WSVN) - A 13-year-old went from lobster catcher to shark bike survivor after a scary encounter in the Florida Keys when an unwanted visitor crashed their family fishing trip. Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, loves being in the water, but last Wednesday his favorite place turned into a quick nightmare for him and his family.
Gator found with knife in it's head euthanized after investigation
An alligator found swimming in a Florida pond with a knife stuck in its head has been euthanized.
850wftl.com
Full Rigor: Rough Night, Florida man disembowels his girlfriend
This episode of Full Rigor features Tequila, blood and guts in Broward county. A Sunrise man in an alcoholic blackout goes bananas on his girlfriend in her apartment closet pulling feet of intestine out of her body. Listen to the chilling interrogation here. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT!
Alligator spotted with knife sticking out of its head
An alligator was euthanized Sunday after it was spotted with a knife sticking out of its head in Volusia County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ring video shows Florida woman’s close encounter with bear outside her home
A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman's close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.
fox13news.com
Three shark attacks reported in Florida in less than a week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is recovering after he was bitten on the foot by a shark off the coast of Daytona Beach. He's one of the three people in Florida who've been attacked by sharks in the last week. A relaxing day at the beach quickly took...
5 dead, including children, in Florida murder-suicide, police say
The Orlando Police Department investigated an apparent murder-suicide involving children, according to a report.
fox35orlando.com
'Give back our dog': Florida couple believes dog stolen, pleading for her safe return
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - "Please give back our dog," the sign reads in blue spray-paint.v You won't miss it on Neptune Road. A family in Osceola County is pleading for the safe return of their dog, who has been missing since July 23, and according to the couple, may have been taken.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wogx.com
2 people stung by stingrays at beach in Volusia County
Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
WESH
Alligator euthanized in Deltona after being spotted with knife in its head
DELTONA, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers trapped an alligator in Deltona after the gator was spotted with a knife in its head. Several people called in after seeing the gator swimming in this pond behind a Subway store on Providence Boulevard off Doyle Road. One of them shared this picture of the knife lodging in its head.
3 amazing places for a short holiday in Florida
There is no secret that Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it truly seems it has it all. Pristine beaches, amazing weather, delicious food, breathtaking views, amusement parks, friendly people and even affordable prices - if you do your research properly. So it's easy to see why so many people love to travel to Florida throughout the year - there is something for everybody in Florida and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking. With that in mind, I have put together a list of 3 amazing places in Florida that are perfect for a short holiday even though they are just as good for a longer vacation - you have the time for it. Here's what made it on the list.
click orlando
Brick & Spoon owner turned passion for Cajun-style brunch into Orlando business
MAITLAND, Fla. – To celebrate Black Business Month, News 6 spoke with the owner of a Louisiana-style restaurant in Maitland. A retirement plan turned into a passion for Kentrail Davis when he made it his mission to bring Louisiana-style Cajun Style to Orlando. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Dog bites girl, dad refused to take her to hospital, Daytona Beach officers say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man suspected of child neglect was arrested after refusing to take his daughter to the hospital when a dog bit her, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Florida Department of Children and Families investigators and Daytona Beach officers said the girl was bit...
mynews13.com
Residents say crashes are common at Michigan and Crystal Lake curve in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brent Daum has heard several crashes outside his apartment where Michigan Street turns into Crystal Lake Drive in Orlando. Several crashes have occurred where Michigan Street transitions into Crystal Lake Drive. Drivers are speeding and distracted, a man who lives nearby says. Orange County is looking...
click orlando
Brevard Zoo welcomes 3-month-old deer fawn after nursing her back to health
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Zoo has a new baby in the family: a female white-tailed deer fawn. Three-month-old Plum was less than a month old when she was found injured and separated from her mother, Brevard Zoo said Friday. Plum’s mother was never found. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
Central Florida-based Kona Poké plans to open Brevard location. Here are the details
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Central Florida-based chain Kona Poké is planning to open its fifth location by the end of 2022 in West Melbourne, according to a news release. The new Kona Poké location is set to open at 1675 W. New Haven Ave., near Melbourne Square Mall, the company said.
fox35orlando.com
Two people stung by stingrays at Daytona Beach over the weekend: Here's what to do if you're ever stung
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
Police: Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla — A family of five was found dead Tuesday afternoon at a central Florida home in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said. Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children, according to a police news release.
WINKNEWS.com
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
click orlando
Apopka mom fighting to get working hospital bed for paralyzed daughter
APOPKA, Fla. – Alma Fletcher has been fighting for her daughter a decade now, since July 29, 2012. That was the day her then 15-year-old daughter, Danielle Sampson, was shot in the side of the head by a stray bullet launched from the gun of a burglar on the run.
Comments / 2