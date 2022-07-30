Los Padres plans to reintroduce fire as forest management tool; public comments wanted

Fall Camp opens Wednesday morning as the Cal Poly football team begins preparations for the start of the 2022 season just four weeks away. Nearly 110 players will put their helmets on for the first time since Spring Camp ended March 31. All practices will begin at 9 a.m. at Doerr Family Field with the exception of a pair of scrimmages planned for Aug. 17 and 24 on the new artificial turf at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO