Los Padres plans to reintroduce fire as forest management tool; public comments wanted

Agreement delays new oil, gas drilling leases on Central Coast
An agreement reached Monday will resolve lawsuits filed over Trump administration plans to allow new oil and gas drilling leases on more than 1 million acres of land across seven counties, according to an environmental organization involved in the litigation. The U.S Bureau of Land Management reached the agreement with...
Lompoc Valley Medical Center labor and delivery nurse Anahi Fontanos receives DAISY Award
Lompoc Valley Medical Center has named labor and delivery registered nurse Anahi Fontanos as the July 2022 DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary care. The international award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day. According to...
Deputies ID suspects in theft of pride flags in Los Olivos, Ballard, burning one on social media video
Two suspects have been identified in the theft of gay pride flags in Los Olivos and Ballard, one of which was burned in an event captured on video and posted on social media, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. Although the names of the two adults have...
CAPA Pet of the Week: Oyster
Oyster is a 4-year-old female, red Staffordshire bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Oyster’s adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.
Traditional Buddhist celebration returns to Santa Maria after pandemic hiatus
The Obon Festival sponsored by the Guadalupe Buddhist Church is usually held the last Sunday of July, although the date may vary. Workshops are held in advance to teach people the Bon Odori dance so they can join in at the close of the festival. For information as the 2023...
NatureTrack docents honored during 11th annual appreciation day at Cachuma Lake
NatureTrack docents recently gathered at Cachuma Lake as part of the nonprofit's 11th annual docent appreciation day that involved cruisin' and rockin.'. Approximately 50 docents attended the daytime event on June 9 and were treated to lunch from El Rancho Market and live music by guitarist/singer Pam Fisher — also a NatureTrack docent "who provided some rocking good tunes to sing along with on the ride," a spokeswoman for the organization said.
Lompoc man arrested for attempted homicide, arson after incident at mental health facility
A 35-year-old Lompoc man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of attempted homicide and arson after possibly suffering a mental health crisis and terrorizing the staff at a mental health facility, which he is accused of setting fire to. William Morales was eventually taken into custody after allegedly assaulting police...
Pioneer Valley's Cody Smith voted All-Area Coach of the Year
Cody Smith had a pretty good feeling about his Pioneer Valley baseball team well before the 2022 season began. It turns out that Smith was right to feel that way about his group. The Panthers went 22-6 and won the Ocean League championship, the first league title in program history....
Cal Poly Football: Mustangs open fall camp on Wednesday
Fall Camp opens Wednesday morning as the Cal Poly football team begins preparations for the start of the 2022 season just four weeks away. Nearly 110 players will put their helmets on for the first time since Spring Camp ended March 31. All practices will begin at 9 a.m. at Doerr Family Field with the exception of a pair of scrimmages planned for Aug. 17 and 24 on the new artificial turf at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
