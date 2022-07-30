First on CNN: Louisiana prosecutor in Ronald Greene case gets case file from federal investigators

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN THE INTEREST OF: S.H. SEX: FEMALE Case #2200339 DOB: 06/21/2017 CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE SUMMONS TO: John Doe and any other person claiming to have a parental interest in the child named above born to Myra Henderson on the dates above-listed You are hereby notified that a Petition for Permanent Guardianship was filed before the Juvenile Court of Rockdale County by the Georgia Department of Human Services, by and through its agent Rockdale Department of Family and Children Services (hereinafter " Department") regarding the children named above born to Devin Young on the dates above-listed. A copy of the Petition for Permanent Guardianship in reference to the above-captioned children may be obtained from the Clerks office located at the Juvenile Court of Rockdale County, 922 Court Street, Room 103, Conyers, Georgia 30012, during business hours. The Department has nominated Cynthia Lester, maternal grandmother of the above-captioned child to be appointed as the permanent guardian of the child pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-240. The Department is also seeking to have Cynthia Lester granted with additional powers set forth in O.C.G.A. § 29-2-22(b) for the child. You are hereby commanded personally or by attorney to appear for a hearing to be held at the Juvenile Court of Rockdale County, 922 Court Street, Room 103, Conyers, Georgia 30012, on the 15th day of August, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., then and there to answer the Departments Petition for Permanent Guardianship and to answer why the Departments prayers for relief should not be granted. You are entitled to object either to the establishment of a permanent guardianship or to the Departments selection of permanent guardian(s) for the above-captioned child, or both. That by reason of this Courts Order for Service by Publication dated the 22 day of July, 2022, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court, and serve upon Kali Wills, counsel for Rockdale Department of Family and Children Services, whose address is P.O. Box 52, Covington, Georgia 30015, any objection you have to the granting of this petition. TO: John Doe If you have any objection to either the establishment of a permanent guardianship, or to the Departments selection of permanent guardian(s) for the above-captioned child, or both, you must file a written objection setting forth the grounds of any such objection with this Court within ten (10) days of the date you are personally served; or within fourteen (14) days of the date that notice was mailed to you; or within ten (10) days following the date of the second publication of this citation. All pleadings must be signed before a notary public or the Clerk of this Court. NOTICE OF EFFECT OF PERMANENT GUARDIANSHIP A Petition for Permanent Guardianship has been filed with the Court. Court hearing(s) of your case has been scheduled to be heard by this Court at the location, date, and times as stated above. If you do not file an objection to the petition as described above, then you will lose all rights to object to the appointment of: a) Cynthia Lester as the permanent guardians of S.H. The permanent guardianship order(s) shall remain in effect for each child until that child reaches the age of eighteen (18) or becomes emancipated. The permanent guardianship order(s) will not be subject to review by the Court except as provided in O.C.G.A. § 15-11-244 and a parents right to visitation may be restricted. The permanent guardian(s) shall have the rights and duties of a permanent guardian as provided in O.C.G.A. § 29-2-21, O.C.G.A. § 29-2-22, and O.C.G.A. § 29-2-23 and shall take the oath required of a guardian as provided in O.C.G.A. § 29-2-24. This is a very serious matter. You should contact an attorney immediately so that you can be prepared for the court hearing. You have the right to hire an attorney and to have him or her represent you. If you cannot afford to hire an attorney, the court will appoint an attorney if the court finds that you are an indigent person. Whether or not you decide to hire an attorney, you have the right to attend the hearing of your case, to call witnesses on your behalf, and to question those witnesses on brought against you. If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the telephone number of the clerks office which is: (770) 278-7777. SO ORDERED, 25th day of July, 2022. /s/ DaVincia Thurmon, Deputy Clerk III Juvenile Court of Rockdale County Rockdale Judicial Circuit 913-77125 8/3 10 2022.

