Extradition refusal: cold case suspect denies returning to Erie

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Senior Master Sergeant Jack Robert Dodds, 87, ascended into Heaven on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania after a very long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. He leaves behind his loving wife, Naomi (Harper) Dodds, with...

