Neve Campbell Returns to Her Final Girl Roots in Red Cross' Blood Drive Horror Campaign

Every Time Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Made Us Do a Double Take
Got it from her momma! It’s an indisputable fact that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe are almost identical. Seriously, the pair has Us doing double takes on the regular. Because whether they’re sharing sweet selfies via Instagram or posing for a photo op on the red carpet, there’s no denying that the duo […]
Drew Barrymore Teases a ‘Few Reasons’ Why Ex Justin Long ‘Gets All the Ladies’
Special skills? Drew Barrymore shared why her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long, has been so successful with women. “You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them].” the 50 First Dates star, 47, shared with comedian Mike Birbiglia on his "A Little Bit […]
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Lynda Carter, George Takei, Kate Mulgrew and Other Stars Honor Nichelle Nichols After Her Death
Various Hollywood stars are grieving the loss of industry trailblazer Nichelle Nichols after her death at age 89. On Sunday, Nichols' talent manager Gilbert Bell confirmed to Variety she died in Silver City, New Mexico. Her son Kyle Johnson also posted a statement via Facebook to announce the news. "Last...
George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore
Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
Sylvester Stallone Slams Producer Again Over ‘Drago’ Spinoff: ‘I Never Wanted Rocky Characters to Be Exploited’
Click here to read the full article. Sylvester Stallone has doubled down on his criticisms of the direction of the “Rocky” franchise, expressing his frustration regarding the newly announced spinoff film “Drago.” The actor shared his disappointment in a post on Instagram Saturday. Although Stallone does not call anybody out by name in his writing, the star mentions a “94-year-old producer,” a description which would seem to be pointed at “Rocky” series producer Irwin Winkler. Winkler, who is actually 91 years old, has been a target of criticism for Stallone before. “Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out… ONCE AGAIN , this PATHETIC...
Sylvester Stallone Praises 'Brave' Daughter Sophia for Confronting Her Fear of Spiders
Dad Sylvester Stallone couldn't hold back his excitement as his daughter, 25, confronted her arachnophobia in a video posted to Instagram Sunday, in which Sophia let a tarantula crawl on her arm. In the clip, the spider handler held onto Sophia's hand to steady her as he rested the large...
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
Mark Hamill Works Jack in the Box Drive-Thru After Getting Fired as a Teen: 'I Had So Much Fun'
Mark Hamill just fulfilled a life-long career goal of working the drive-thru at Jack in the Box. Not only is the fast food chain re-launching their classic spicy chicken strips and French toast sticks, but they're also "bringing back Mark Hamill for a limited time!" the actor tells PEOPLE, referring to his new comeback campaign with the brand.
Wait, Margot Robbie’s husband was in Harry Potter?
Margot Robbie may be a global superstar, but it turns out her husband has also had his time in the spotlight, after it was revealed that he had a cameo in a Harry Potter movie. Granted, his time in the spotlight was pretty short, but still, an acting credit is an acting credit.
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon make her MCU debut. What role will Sadie Sink play in the MCU?. Giant Freakin Robot speculates that...
Sylvester Stallone Doubles Down on ‘Rocky’ Ownership Complaints Over ‘Drago’ Spinoff
Sylvester Stallone has more to say about the Rocky franchise in light of MGM developing a film spinoff centering on Ivan Drago. Stallone — who wrote the screenplay for 1976’s Oscar-winning Rocky, in which he starred as boxer Rocky Balboa — took to Instagram on Saturday to criticize the planned film Drago that is being written by Robert Lawton, as first reported this week by The Wrap. Although Stallone did not directly name anyone in his latest post, his mention of a “94-year-old producer” is an apparent reference to Irwin Winkler, who is 91 and has a producing credit on...
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
The School For Good And Evil: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Netflix Movie
This is everything we know so far about the upcoming The School for Good and Evil.
Sylvester Stallone Slams ‘Rocky’ Spinoff, Accuses Dolph Lundgren of Going ‘Behind’ His Back to Make Movie
Fighting for control. Sylvester Stallone slammed the upcoming Rocky spinoff centered on Dolph Lundgren's character, Drago, claiming that it was made without his knowledge or approval. "ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94-year-old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created […]
The Bachelorette: Rachel Recchia Sends a Suitor Home After He Compares Her to His Dying Dog
This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. After changing up the rules, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's remaining suitors reflected on what went down at the rose ceremony — and afterwards when Rachel let James, a.k.a. Meatball, stay after he rejected her rose. The decision to...
North West Gives Mom Kim Kardashian a Minion Makeover in New TikTok — Watch the Clip!
North West is once again showing off her makeup skills!. In the latest post to North and Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account, the 9-year-old transforms her famous mom into a Minion from the Despicable Me/Minions franchise. In the short clip, West works from a set of colorful makeup palettes and...
Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Jams with Metallica at Lollapalooza: 'You're Hired!'
Joseph Quinn is living out Eddie Munson's dream. The Stranger Things star, 29, enjoyed a backstage jam session with Metallica ahead of their Thursday performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, following his performance of the metal band's 1986 track "Master of Puppets" in the Netflix shows' recent season 4 finale. "Hey...
Kourtney Kardashian Serves Up 'Boss Lady' Looks While Teasing Fans on Her Upcoming Business Venture
The Poosh founder teased an upcoming business with a leveled up business casual outfit shared to her Instagram over the weekend. Kardashian, 43, wore a structured, patched up black and plaid blazer-dress and metallic stilettos as she posed against a stack of vintage-looking travel trunks (possibly a hint to her latest project?)
Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think
There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
