ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Neve Campbell Returns to Her Final Girl Roots in Red Cross' Blood Drive Horror Campaign

By Glenn Garner
People
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
people.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Matthew Lillard
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Jamie Kennedy
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Angelyne
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Hayden Panettiere
Person
David Arquette
IndieWire

George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore

Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sylvester Stallone Slams Producer Again Over ‘Drago’ Spinoff: ‘I Never Wanted Rocky Characters to Be Exploited’

Click here to read the full article. Sylvester Stallone has doubled down on his criticisms of the direction of the “Rocky” franchise, expressing his frustration regarding the newly announced spinoff film “Drago.” The actor shared his disappointment in a post on Instagram Saturday. Although Stallone does not call anybody out by name in his writing, the star mentions a “94-year-old producer,” a description which would seem to be pointed at “Rocky” series producer Irwin Winkler. Winkler, who is actually 91 years old, has been a target of criticism for Stallone before. “Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out… ONCE AGAIN , this PATHETIC...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Girl#Horror Films#Blood#The American Red Cross#The Party Of Five#Americans#Dollface
thedigitalfix.com

Wait, Margot Robbie’s husband was in Harry Potter?

Margot Robbie may be a global superstar, but it turns out her husband has also had his time in the spotlight, after it was revealed that he had a cameo in a Harry Potter movie. Granted, his time in the spotlight was pretty short, but still, an acting credit is an acting credit.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sylvester Stallone Doubles Down on ‘Rocky’ Ownership Complaints Over ‘Drago’ Spinoff

Sylvester Stallone has more to say about the Rocky franchise in light of MGM developing a film spinoff centering on Ivan Drago. Stallone — who wrote the screenplay for 1976’s Oscar-winning Rocky, in which he starred as boxer Rocky Balboa — took to Instagram on Saturday to criticize the planned film Drago that is being written by Robert Lawton, as first reported this week by The Wrap. Although Stallone did not directly name anyone in his latest post, his mention of a “94-year-old producer” is an apparent reference to Irwin Winkler, who is 91 and has a producing credit on...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4

Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Sylvester Stallone Slams ‘Rocky’ Spinoff, Accuses Dolph Lundgren of Going ‘Behind’ His Back to Make Movie

Fighting for control. Sylvester Stallone slammed the upcoming Rocky spinoff centered on Dolph Lundgren's character, Drago, claiming that it was made without his knowledge or approval. "ONCE AGAIN, IRWIN WINKLER, this PATHETIC 94-year-old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created […]
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think

There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy