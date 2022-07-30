ETSU coach admits Riddell is the clubhouse leader with practice about to open

Johnson City, TN — Before the Southern Conference Media Day on Thursday in Asheville, NC ETSU head football coach George Quarles was reluctant to name a starting quarterback for the up coming season.

Lucky for him the SoCon coaches might have done it for him after naming Tyler Riddell to the pre-season first team all Southern Conference… Riddell, who started all 13 games behind center for the Bucs in 2021 and concluded the season with 2,464 passing yards, 19 touchdowns on the year in the air and rushed for three touchdowns has been in a quarterback battle with Brock Landis.

But coach Quarles said he’s seen some separation in the summer and right now Riddell would be the man.

“I would say Tyler coming out of the spring it was kind of either or I think what Tyler has done this summer probably has separated himself right now going into practice he’s clearly the number one he’s had a great summer and gotten a little bit stronger he seems more comfortable throwing it and he’s taking on more of leadership role so really really proud of Tyler but he still has to go out and do it but I’m really proud of the steps he’s taken.”

The Buccaneers open camp next Wednesday as they gear up for the season opener against Mars Hill on Thursday, Sept. 1. at 7:30 p.m. inside Greene Stadium

