ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GIPS helping parents check off items of their back-to-school list

By Risell Ventura
NebraskaTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Construction on new Elm Creek Elementary School underway

ELM CREEK, NEB. — Students returning for the school year will likely see construction outside the classroom. The wires and dirt are being used for a good cause–to build a new elementary school. “The new facility will have a little bit better backbone for our internet and just...
ELM CREEK, NE
NebraskaTV

GISH academies find success but pledge to improve attendance

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Senior High celebrates rising graduation rates but school leaders say a large number of students aren’t coming to class on time as they focus on attendance and accountability. From solar energy to aviation, more Grand Island students are getting real world skills.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings residents encouraged to join 'National Night Out'

HASTINGS, Neb. — Citizens of Hastings are encouraged to join a nation-wide event on Tuesday. 'National Night Out' is held each year by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Hastings Police Department. In all, over 34 million people are expected to participate in 'America's Night Out Against Crime'.
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 Education#School Supplies#Charity#Ntv News#The Imagination Library#United Way#Nebraska Total Care#Gips Families
NebraskaTV

Hall County to discuss need for more courtroom space

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Hall County Commissioner says he was wrong in the past, as he suggests it may be time to build a new courthouse. Discussions about a new courthouse have been ongoing for more than 20 years. The county has twice hired consultants to develop master...
HALL COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Wall That Heals is coming to Kearney. The exhibit is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. There will also be a mobile education center where people can learn all about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The Wall That Heals will...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Special guests visit with Kearney Little Leaguers

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Little League All-Stars are headed back to the Midwest Regional for the first time since 2019, and thanks to some special guests, they have a much better idea of what it'll be like when they get there. The All-Stars were greeted by 2012 KLL...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Extension: Field Days Schedule

August is the month for several Nebraska Extension Field Days. Nebraska Extension Educator Steve Melvin has more on education programs farmers and ag professionals can attend. The South Central Ag Lab Field Day near Clay Center is Thursday, August 4. Participants can choose from multiple field research trials and topics...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Construction workers fight summer heat

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With the high temperatures, construction workers fight the summer heat on a daily basis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), exposure to hot environments or extreme heat can create injuries and even heat-related illnesses (HRIs). The CDC said heat stress can...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Competency evaluation ordered for Kearney man charged with burglarizing GI businesses

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Kearney man charged with vandalizing multiple Grand Island businesses last December. On Monday, a judge ordered an evaluation be performed on 43-year-old Raul Ramirez. He is charged in two cases with burglary, second-degree arson, three counts of criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal trespassing.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

GI man pleads not guilty for pointing powerful laser at officer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man accused of pointing a laser 10,000 times more powerful than the average laser pointer at an officer, has pleaded not guilty. Hall County District Court records say Lakota Hawkes, 20, is charged with second degree assault on a peace officer. Police...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: 3 injured in early-morning shooting near Elm Creek

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office has named one person injured in the shooting at Paradise City. Richard Rios, 29, of Houston, Texas was injured in the lower-torso. The other two injured include a 38-year-old man from North Platte and a 49-year-old man from Elwood. Their names have not been released by authorities.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. At 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Kimball Avenue in reference to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, they found a back window of a Chevy Tahoe was broken out, causing an estimated $500 in damage.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

SOS advances in Class C State Tournament with dominant win over Valentine

WISNER, Neb. — Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg keeps their season alive with a 14-5 run-rule victory over Valentine in the Class C Senior Legion State Tournament on Sunday. SOS came roaring out of the gates, going up 5-0 through the first two innings. Valentine's defense also committed five errors in that time.
VALENTINE, NE
NebraskaTV

Three injured following I-80 crash near Giltner

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — Three people were injured following a crash on I-80 near Giltner Monday afternoon. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the preliminary investigation shows that around 1 p.m., traffic slowed ahead of the eastbound construction zone at mile marker 326, two miles east of the Giltner exit. NSP said a Ford F-150 entered the area and struck multiple vehicles. Four total vehicles were involved, including three passenger vehicles and a tow-truck hauling a disabled trailer.
GILTNER, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy