Hundreds wait in long lines to buy Mega Millions tickets

Mega Millions fever is even crossing state lines... literally!

On Friday, hundreds of Nevada residents lined up at The Lotto Store at Primm, a town on the California-Nevada border.

Nevada is one of the few states in the U.S. that does not sell lotto tickets.

So hopefuls arrived early on Friday morning before the store opened to get their hands on a potential winning ticket.

The Lotto Store at Primm is about 40 miles away from Las Vegas and people typically flock to it when jackpots reach record-highs.