Fairbanks, AK

webcenterfairbanks.com

The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center deactivates the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center (AICC) deactivated the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center on Monday, August 1. Since the fire season is winding down due to cooler and wetter weather the additional presence of the Joint Information Center, which was activated on June 24, is no longer needed.
ALASKA STATE
midnightsunak.com

In Alaska U.S. Senate primary, a race to finish fourth

The majority of voters going to the polls Aug. 16 will likely be choosing one of three candidates for Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat as their pick-one primary option: incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski, Republican Party-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka or Democratic Party-endorsed Patricia Chesbro. It’s the top four candidates, though, who will advance to the November ranked choice voting general election.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

The GAP Program holds their annual backpack giveaway in Anchorage

Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Statewide absentee, in-person, and early voting

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Absentee, in-person, and early voting within the special general election began, Monday, August 1. The “Pick 1 Primary” is designed to allow voters to vote for their candidate of choice for the United States Senator, United States Representative, Governor and Lt. Governor, State Senator and State Representative.
ALASKA STATE
Fairbanks, AK
Elections
Local
Alaska Government
Fairbanks, AK
Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
State
Alaska State
City
Fairbanks, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 1, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Federal funding is set to boost Internet access in rural Alaska....
alaskasnewssource.com

Telling Alaska’s Story: Spring Creek Farm in Palmer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Spring Creek Farm in Palmer is fulfilling a purpose given to the land long ago, to continue the education of local farmers. Summertime at the farm is a busy time. Workers are harvesting vegetables for the farm’s Community-Supported Agriculture program while camps for children are ongoing. None of the activity on the 700-acre parcel where the farm is located would be possible if it weren’t for the woman who donated the land.
PALMER, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Chena River Recreation Site Reopening

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Chena River State Recreation Site, located off of Geraghty Avenue, has been closed to the public since 2020. Since closing, the site has seen numerous trespassers set up illegal camps and live at the site. “The ongoing illegal activity at the Chena River State Recreation...
FAIRBANKS, AK
#Alaska Fairbanks#Election Local#Economy#Alaska House#Interior
alaskasnewssource.com

Inflation hits rural Alaska as food costs climb

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. Sticker...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Mike and Karen Pence visit Alaska to support veterans

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrived in Alaska this week to spend time at Lake Clark with veterans at the Operation Heal Our Patriots retreat at the Samaritan’s Purse lodge at Port Alsworth, Lake Clark. Every Sunday evening throughout the summer, a Samaritan’s Purse aircraft touches...
thealaska100.com

Arctic Road Rally gives electric vehicle drivers first-ever opportunity to drive to Arctic Ocean

According to Google, this is a commonly searched question. The Arctic Road Rally aims to prove they do. Hosted by Launch Alaska, the Alaska Electric Vehicle Association and the Center for Transportation and the Environment through a U.S. Department of Energy grant, the rally is a 1,096-mile trip from Fairbanks to Oliktok Point and back. Temporary charging stations will be spaced along the route.
ALASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kdll.org

Sterling Three Bears to open this week following delays

The new Sterling location of the Alaska grocery chain Three Bears is slated to open later this week. Construction delays pushed the original opening back more than a year. But the Wasilla-based company says it hopes everything will be good to go Friday at the new location — which will include a grocery store, gas station, liquor store, convenience store and Ace Hardware store.
STERLING, AK
alaskasportsreport.com

Hope’s Pam Chesla and Alaska golf community bolstered by state’s first USGA championship

As one of the 132 qualifying golfers for the 60th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Pam Chesla ventured through the registration process like all the other competitors. However, Chesla’s status as the lone Alaskan in the first United States Golf Association national championship staged here garnered the kind of fanfare fit for the Great Land. She was welcomed at Anchorage Golf Course with loud applause and plenty of hugs from tournament volunteers, many of them golfing friends for decades.
HOPE, AK
thealaska100.com

Savor the best foods of the state with the new Eater Guide to Alaska

Alaska has no shortage of incredible food. From the farmlands to the sea, there is an abundance of natural and delicious ingredients available. The taste buds of visitors and locals alike can savor meals prepared with fresh-caught local seafood like salmon or crab, fresh and seasonal produce and ingredients like spruce tips and fiddlehead ferns.
ALASKA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cases of COVID-19 on the rise in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's COVID-19 case count has topped 1,800 for the third consecutive week. The state Health Department says cases have increased slightly over the past seven days from the previous week. Officials say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are driving case numbers up this summer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
webcenterfairbanks.com

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
PUBLIC SAFETY

