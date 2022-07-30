www.webcenterfairbanks.com
The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center deactivates the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center (AICC) deactivated the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center on Monday, August 1. Since the fire season is winding down due to cooler and wetter weather the additional presence of the Joint Information Center, which was activated on June 24, is no longer needed.
In Alaska U.S. Senate primary, a race to finish fourth
The majority of voters going to the polls Aug. 16 will likely be choosing one of three candidates for Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat as their pick-one primary option: incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski, Republican Party-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka or Democratic Party-endorsed Patricia Chesbro. It’s the top four candidates, though, who will advance to the November ranked choice voting general election.
The GAP Program holds their annual backpack giveaway in Anchorage
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
Statewide absentee, in-person, and early voting
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Absentee, in-person, and early voting within the special general election began, Monday, August 1. The “Pick 1 Primary” is designed to allow voters to vote for their candidate of choice for the United States Senator, United States Representative, Governor and Lt. Governor, State Senator and State Representative.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Federal funding is set to boost Internet access in rural Alaska....
Early voting for primary and special general election for congressional seat starts Monday across Alaska
The General Election may be 100 days away, but the Alaska primary election takes place on Aug. 16, and Alaska voting in-person locations open begin 15 days prior to each Election Day and remain open through Election Day. This year early voting starts on Monday. During this primary election, there’s...
Telling Alaska’s Story: Spring Creek Farm in Palmer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Spring Creek Farm in Palmer is fulfilling a purpose given to the land long ago, to continue the education of local farmers. Summertime at the farm is a busy time. Workers are harvesting vegetables for the farm’s Community-Supported Agriculture program while camps for children are ongoing. None of the activity on the 700-acre parcel where the farm is located would be possible if it weren’t for the woman who donated the land.
Chena River Recreation Site Reopening
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Chena River State Recreation Site, located off of Geraghty Avenue, has been closed to the public since 2020. Since closing, the site has seen numerous trespassers set up illegal camps and live at the site. “The ongoing illegal activity at the Chena River State Recreation...
Inflation hits rural Alaska as food costs climb
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. Sticker...
Mike and Karen Pence visit Alaska to support veterans
Former Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrived in Alaska this week to spend time at Lake Clark with veterans at the Operation Heal Our Patriots retreat at the Samaritan’s Purse lodge at Port Alsworth, Lake Clark. Every Sunday evening throughout the summer, a Samaritan’s Purse aircraft touches...
Officials Forced to Kill Another Black Bear at Alaska Homeless Campground
Alaskan wildlife officials have killed another black bear at a homeless campground, making this the fifth bear slain this month. The campground in Anchorage recently began using its property to shelter homeless people. On July 20, officials were called to the campground after onlookers saw the black bear entering numerous tents in search of food.
Arctic Road Rally gives electric vehicle drivers first-ever opportunity to drive to Arctic Ocean
According to Google, this is a commonly searched question. The Arctic Road Rally aims to prove they do. Hosted by Launch Alaska, the Alaska Electric Vehicle Association and the Center for Transportation and the Environment through a U.S. Department of Energy grant, the rally is a 1,096-mile trip from Fairbanks to Oliktok Point and back. Temporary charging stations will be spaced along the route.
Sterling Three Bears to open this week following delays
The new Sterling location of the Alaska grocery chain Three Bears is slated to open later this week. Construction delays pushed the original opening back more than a year. But the Wasilla-based company says it hopes everything will be good to go Friday at the new location — which will include a grocery store, gas station, liquor store, convenience store and Ace Hardware store.
Hope’s Pam Chesla and Alaska golf community bolstered by state’s first USGA championship
As one of the 132 qualifying golfers for the 60th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Pam Chesla ventured through the registration process like all the other competitors. However, Chesla’s status as the lone Alaskan in the first United States Golf Association national championship staged here garnered the kind of fanfare fit for the Great Land. She was welcomed at Anchorage Golf Course with loud applause and plenty of hugs from tournament volunteers, many of them golfing friends for decades.
Without Ocean Rangers, Glacier Bay in Southeast Alaska is monitoring cruise ships on its own
Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Southeast Alaska started its own cruise ship monitoring program this July. Cruise companies are paying for independent inspectors to board ships unannounced and check on wastewater management, emissions, marine mammal protection and compliance documentation. Glacier Bay used to rely on the state’s Ocean...
Savor the best foods of the state with the new Eater Guide to Alaska
Alaska has no shortage of incredible food. From the farmlands to the sea, there is an abundance of natural and delicious ingredients available. The taste buds of visitors and locals alike can savor meals prepared with fresh-caught local seafood like salmon or crab, fresh and seasonal produce and ingredients like spruce tips and fiddlehead ferns.
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
