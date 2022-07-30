Crews fighting the Highway Fire burning near Silverwood Lake in Hesperia

www.vvng.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Monday.
‘We thought it was an earthquake’: 3 killed in massive pileup in Rialto
Three people were killed and several others were injured in an eight-car crash at a busy intersection in Rialto Monday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to the Rialto Police Department, three people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported […]
L.A. Weekly
Multiple Injured in Traffic Crash on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]
Vehicle Accident on Ridgecrest Road Left Several Injured, One Airlifted. According to the police, the collision happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Ridgecrest Road. Furthermore, investigators said the involved red Dodge Charger with three people inside and a gray Jeep Liberty were occupied by...
Highway 38 still closed near Angelus Oaks due to mud, flooding, officials say
The clean up continues on Highway 38 near Yucaipa after heavy monsoon thunderstorms left roads littered with debris over the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barefoot man struck, killed walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who police said was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside died after being struck by a vehicle this morning. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the incident.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
vvng.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Wilson Ranch Road in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to conduct an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning and the community of Phelan. It happened just before 5:00 am, on August 1, 2022, along Wilson Ranch Road between Smoketree and Walnut Roads.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee
A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Riverside PD sergeant killed in off-duty crash
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A sergeant with the Riverside Police Department was killed while off-duty in a crash Monday night, officials said. The fallen officer was identified by the Riverside Police Department as Sgt. Matt Lewis. He grew up in Riverside and was a 25-year veteran of the force. According...
Three dead, two injured in high-speed crash in Rialto involving eight cars
A grizzly crash involving at least eight vehicles resulted in three fatalities and two injuries late Monday evening in Rialto. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to Rialto police, the crash was caused by one vehicle, said to be traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, that collided with the other cars involved — all of which were stopped at a light at the intersection. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two were rushed to a nearby hospital with what authorities called moderate injuries. One of the three was the driver that crashed into the other vehicles. Their identities were withheld pending notification of next of kin.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured after in Fiery Accident on Adams Street [Riverside, CA]
RIVERSIDE, CA (August 1, 2022) – At least one person died and four were injured Wednesday morning after a fiery car accident on Adams Street. On July 27th, at around 12:48 a.m., police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash involving three vehicles on the 91 Freeway. Furthermore, when officers...
One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta
One person died in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said today. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Two people suffered major injuries and The post One dead after Sunday morning collision In La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Speed, alcohol factors is deadly 8-car crash: Rialto PD
RIALTO, Calif. - Three people, including a woman and a child, are dead following a horrific multi-car crash in Rialto Monday night, police said. Witnesses said the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee was traveling at a high rate of speed going eastbound on Valley Boulevard when he sideswiped a Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of Willow Avenue. After the initial crash, the suspect continued on Valley Boulevard and was seen swerving on the roadway.
Elderly couple killed in San Bernardino house fire after trying to save pets, family says
An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their home in San Bernardino late Saturday night, and according to their children, they were trying to save their pets when they were killed.
1 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, of a vehicle rollover with one person trapped on the 60 Freeway East at Crossroads Parkway in the City of Industry. CHP arrived and reported...
Road to Big Bear closed again due to flooding
A portion of Highway 38 near Big Bear was closed in both directions Monday afternoon due to flash flooding. The roadway was closed from Jenks Lake Rd. to Valley of the Falls Dr., the City of Big Bear Lake indicated in a tweet. A thunderstorm was producing heavy rainfall in the area earlier Monday and […]
foxla.com
Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas...
Fontana Herald News
Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1
An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
Burglary at Crestline Christian Camp leads to 3 arrests in Crestline
Authorities made three arrests recently in connection with a burglary that took place in July at a Christian camp in Crestline. The Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station was contacted about a burglary at the Thousand Pines Christian Camp located in the 300 block of South Thousand Pines Road near Lake Gregory on July 20. Multiple items […]
Pedestrian struck and killed while walking along side of 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man was fatally hit while walking along the 215 Freeway in Riverside on Sunday. According to California Highway Patrol, the incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. just north of Blaine Street. The man was reportedly barefoot as he walked in the same direction as traffic when he was struck by a silver Mercedes-Benz. The driver stayed on scene to cooperate with authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As a result, CHP officers issued a Sigalert for the area at around 2:55 a.m., causing an hours long closure for all southbound lanes. It was unclear why the man was walking along the side of the freeway.
Comments / 0