More educators preparing for a safe school year through ICSAVE training

KOLD-TV
TUSD facilities team prepping classrooms, fixing HVAC issues for the new school year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, students in southern Arizona’s largest school district are heading back to the classroom. During the summer break, some of Tucson Unified School District’s facilities got some much-needed work. TUSD’s first day is Thursday and officials said there are some changes...
Salpointe HS officials ready for school year following campus fire
SCHS looks forward to welcoming1290 students and providing them with the signature Lancer experience.
Flooding forces evacuation at senior care facility
Authorities evacuated 10 patients and two staff members from a flooded senior care facility Sunday. No patients were injured.
azbigmedia.com
RICK Engineering acquires Cypress Civil Development
RICK Engineering Company (RICK), a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States with 10 offices, has acquired Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals,...
Pima Community College sees large increase in FAFSA applications
After two years of declines, 2022 saw an uptick in college financial aid applications. It’s a strong indicator that more students are looking to get a higher education.
KOLD-TV
Pima County changes 7 of 129 Vote Center locations
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seven of the 129 Vote Center locations have been changed since the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the original list of locations in May. Pima County voters can cast a ballot at any Pima County Vote Center, whether it be near their home,...
Horses, mules assisting law enforcement in searches and rescues
Southern Arizona Mounted Search and Rescue partners with the Pima County Sheriff's Department on many searches and rescues throughout the year.
KOLD-TV
What to expect at Pima County Vote Centers on Primary Election Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and if you didn’t vote early, it is your last chance to make sure your voice is heard. Election leaders say it’s very important that you go prepared and ready to vote. In order to receive a ballot, you’re going to need to bring your ID.
tucsonaz.gov
Vote for Lincoln Dog Park
The City of Tucson Lincoln Dog Park is one of 30 finalists that have made it to the final round for the Bark for your Park grant. There will be nine winners who will recieve $25,000. If we win, we will use this funding to put in some amendities that you requested, like water misters, doggie fountains, and trees. How do you help Tucson win? VOTE now through August 31 at https://barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/. You can case your vote a day, every day through August 31st.
KOLD-TV
Pinal County officials say ballot mishap fix working, ready for primary
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 60,000 voters in Pinal County will be filling out two ballots for the primary. That’s because the county admits it made a mistake, putting either the wrong races or not including some races. It impacts seven cities and towns. “It was kind...
KOLD-TV
Panda Express on Sixth Avenue near I-10 damaged by fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Panda Express restaurant in Tucson was damaged by fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2. According to the Tucson Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire at 3398 S. Sixth Avenue, near I-10. Firefighters had to cut holes in the restaurant’s roof in...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Guest Commentary: ARS 13-3108 statute is impacting public safety
Prior to my service on the Board of Supervisors, I was an administrator and teacher for almost 30 years. On two occasions, my staff members and I had to put our schools into lockdown because of reports that a student with a gun was roaming campus. Although no one was harmed in either incident, I will never forget the looks of fear and uncertainty on the faces of my colleagues and students.
KOLD-TV
Polls open across Arizona for primary election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eyes of the nation are on Arizona as the state hosts its primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2. While many have already sent in mail-in ballots, other Pima County residents can still cast a ballot at any of the county’s 129 voting centers. To find the nearest location for you, go to https://web1.pima.gov/applications/votingcenters/
Westbound Interstate 10 reopens at Picacho Peak Monday
A crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak Monday has been cleared. There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.
azdesertswarm.com
How Arizona football’s 2023 recruiting class looks entering preseason camp
Arizona opens training camp on Wednesday, with the coaching staff focusing all their attention on getting the Wildcats ready for the 2022 season opener on Sept. 3 at San Diego State. That means recruiting will take a backseat, at least somewhat, until coaches start watching prospects in high school games...
KOLD-TV
Salpointe Catholic High School arson suspect caught
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection to the Salpointe Catholic High School fire last month. He is now in the Pima County Jail facing several charges. A joint effort between Tucson Police and Tucson Fire is how 26-year-old Forest Harris was caught. On...
KOLD-TV
Man with long criminal history charged in costly fire at Salpointe Catholic
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man with a long criminal history has been arrested for allegedly starting the fire that caused millions in damage at Salpointe Catholic on July 17. The Tucson Police Department said Forrest Harris, 26, was taken into custody July 30 on charges of arson,...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Creosote plant heals from the inside out
Monsoon season in Tucson, which lasts from mid-June to late September, is a special time for locals. It provides desert inhabitants with the euphoric sense of biophilia, or innate instinct to connect with the natural world around them. “The theory is that when you’re looking at these beautiful views and...
nevalleynews.org
Tom Horne, GOP candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction is running on an anti-bilingual education and anti-critical race theory platform
Republican, Tom Horne, a former eight year Superintendent of Public Instruction is running again…this time on an unapologetic platform against bilingual education and critical race theory. Some may recall that in 2010 Horne crafted a law which led to the elimination of the Mexican-American studies program at Tucson Unified...
Kitt Peak prepares for visitors again after Tucson wildfire
A huge wildfire in June was a real threat to the complex of telescopes on top of Kitt Peak. But now the national observatory that was founded in 1958 is working to get ready to resume research.
