Gunstock staff letter to Belknap County Delegation

Strang out, Conroy in at Gunstock: Delegation takes action at emergency meeting to reopen Gunstock
GILFORD — During the vote to accept the verbal resignation of former Gunstock Area Commissioner David Strang, Rep. Richard Littlefield looked down at the table before him and, his voice relatively quiet but firm, said “yes.”. Littlefield voted to appoint Strang to the GAC in February and in...
Gunstock management returns: County Delegation appoints new GAC member, accepts commissioner resignations, including Strang
GILFORD — Denise Conroy was sworn in as the newest member of the Gunstock Area Commission Monday night at 8:16 p.m. Following her appointment, the present members of the Belknap County Delegation voted 9-1 to accept David Strang's resignation. Strang made a verbal commitment to resign during Sunday’s meeting of the GAC. With Strang’s resignation, per a vote made by the commission Sunday, Gunstock’s senior management team was immediately rehired.
Move to stop emergency delegation meeting came too late
GILFORD — A local resident unsuccessfully sought to have a court intervene to stop Monday night’s meeting of the County Delegation. Stephen Peterson filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order on Monday to stop the meeting, called by a majority of members of the 17-member delegation to appoint a new member to the Gunstock Area Commission, as well as to accept the resignation of GAC Commissioner Dr. David Strang.
Lawyer to county commission: Offer olive branch to settle legal bill
LACONIA — A local attorney is urging the Belknap County Commission to offer to settle the dispute involving payment of $30,000 in legal fees on the County Delegation's behalf so as to avoid the likelihood of mounting legal bills. David Osman suggested to commissioners at their Monday meeting that...
Gunstock Staff To Return If Strang Goes, Delegation Claims Votes to Oust Him
GILFORD – The Gunstock Area Commission voted Sunday to return all staff who resigned July 20 at least for the upcoming Soul Fest and members of the Belknap County Delegation said they have the votes to terminate Dr. David Strang as a proviso for their return as early as Monday.
Gunstock Mountain Resort to reopen after commission overhaul
Gunstock Mountain Resort — a ski area and resort in Gilford, New Hampshire — shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned. It will soon reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees Gunstock. The general manager of the county-owned resort and...
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
Cheshire Medical reaches settlement with state, keeps pharmacy permit with restrictions
Cheshire Medical Center reached a settlement with the N.H. Board of Pharmacy late last week, allowing the Keene hospital to keep its pharmacy permit with various restrictions, including regular audits of its controlled substances, and pay up to $235,000 in fines and fees. The Dartmouth Health affiliate's pharmacy permit was...
Children's Business Fair scheduled for Aug. 6 at Laconia City Hall
LACONIA — The 4th annual New Hampshire Children’s Business Fair will host 30 young entrepreneurs at Laconia City Hall in the parking lot, on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free to enter and open to the public. But bring your cash because there is lots of shopping.
Makers Mill is granted Certificate of Occupancy for community makerspace and vocation hub
WOLFEBORO — Almost a year to the day since the renovation construction began, Makers Mill received its certificate of occupancy from the Town of Wolfeboro’s Planning and Development department for their community makerspace and vocation hub at 23 Bay Street. “This has been such an exciting project to...
Steven Belcher: Country should have programs that provide food, shelter for anyone willing to work
After reading Alan Hawley’s letter on July 27, about Laconia Police harassing the homeless, I guess Laconia lost its five-star rating on hospitality to the homeless. He is lucky to be living in a country where he is free to move to Concord or Manchester where he says they take better care of the homeless. My mother was homeless during World War II, in a place called Nazi-occupied France. She was in an orphanage, when she turned 15 she was told she was of age and had to leave. They suggested that she go to the homeless camps by the railroad station, they will watch over you. When someone blew up a railroad car, the Gestapo came in and took all the young men in the camp, and shot them. Look what is going on in Ukraine. Laconia Police is five-star in my book.
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
Dave Kinne: Many Lakes Region residents care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats
Mr. Doug Klock of Meredith could not be more wrong about the Lakes Region. Despite the urban sprawl of Meredith, Lakeport, Laconia, and the like, he made a category error in regards to an attack directed at the Gunstock Commission in which the intent was to focus upon the gem that Gunstock is, and that its success is important to us common folks. Many of us care more about skiing than lakefront mansions and speed boats. He had no idea that I own a home on the lake and don't "vacation" here. I live here. The conversation is not about Mr. Doug Klock. Please help us in removing the Gunstock Commissioners and reinstating the managers that have made Gunstock a great ski area.
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
Highest paying jobs in Portsmouth that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Portsmouth, NH-ME using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Strang calls emergency meeting of Gunstock commission for Sunday afternoon, says he won't resign
GILFORD — David Strang has called an emergency public meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission for Sunday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m., to consider a motion to rehire Gunstock Mountain Resort staff, according to the posted agenda. Also on the agenda is a motion to seal the minutes from...
Concord Hospital - Laconia achieves accreditation from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program
CONCORD — Concord Hospital - Laconia has been accredited as a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint Quality Program of the American College of Surgeons and Bariatric Surgery. The MBSAQIP Standards, Optimal Resources for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, ensure that...
Marcia Hayward: Laconia School Board should be modeling good behavior for students
Rep. Richard Littlefield’s letter of July 27, stated that the only way schools are going to change for the better is hold administrators accountable for the bullying, violence, cyber bullying, etc. that is occurring. He continued by stating school administrators need to demand a standard of peer-to-peer decency, manners and etiquette so that students can succeed. I will not disagree with his expectation that administrators need to hold students accountable for their behavior. However, what he neglected to address was adult behavior.
Carole A. Billin, 88
MOULTONBOROUGH — Dr. Carole Ann Billin, 88, the first woman to hold a veterinarian license in New Hampshire, died July 23, 2022, at her home in Moultonborough. Dr. Billin was born July 11, 1934 in Galt, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth Pringle. At the age of 18, she enrolled in Ontario Veterinary College, which had graduated only 29 women in the 29 years it had been admitting them. She was assigned a seat in front of a student from Pennsylvania: Robert Billin. “It was love at first sight” for them both, she said. They married before their final year of school.
Julian H. Richards, 89
LACONIA — Julian Henry Richards, 89, of Laconia, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, after a wonderful life and an 18-month battle with cancer. Julie, as he liked to be called, was born in St. Johnsbury, VT, on November 13, 1932. He was the only child of Julian L. Richard and Marie L. “Alice” Richard (Bourgoin).
