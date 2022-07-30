FBI: Russia spreads propaganda through Uhuru house

www.fox13news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Pinellas officials say election integrity is intact as Uhuru leaders double-down on defense of Russia
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Elections officials in Pinellas County are working to re-assure the public that the election system is safe. FOX 13 spoke with the Pinellas County deputy election supervisor, Dustin Chase, Monday following Friday’s bomb-shell indictment revealing an ongoing Russian operation allegedly to interfere with U.S. and local elections, possibly in coordination with the local chapter of the Uhuru movement.
Former mayor Kriseman reacts to alleged interference in local St. Petersburg elections
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice launched a federal investigation Friday into the Russian government's possible interference into U.S. politics including local elections right here in St. Petersburg, Florida. Former St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman commended investigators Monday in a facebook post saying, "It is vital...
Florida doctor found with $2 million in cash, gold bars during drug raid
A doctor was found with $2 million in cash and a suitcase filled with gold bars by detectives serving a search warrant for trafficking charges.
fox13news.com
Deadly revenge case in court
Tampa prosecutors say a woman plotted and executed the murder of a Dover mother and then tried to pin it on her ex-boyfriend, who she also had killed. She's now facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orlandoweekly.com
Florida man has guns seized after threatening Black landscapers with rifle
On Wednesday, Clearwater Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff (PSCO) seized the guns of David Berry, who was caught on video being aggressive to Black landscapers while holding an AR-9 rifle earlier this month. On July 7, Berry came into conflict with a father and daughter mowing a yard...
fox13news.com
From Russia to Florida: FBI halts Russian agent's 7-year influence campaign
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Russian foreign agent has been indicted by a Federal grand jury in Tampa for running a "brazen influence campaign, turning U.S. political groups and U.S. citizens into instruments of the Russian government," according to the FBI. Over the course of seven years, from 2014 to...
FBI: Russian national used Uhuru House for propaganda, election meddling
Federal and local officials alleged Friday that St. Petersburg's Uhuru House was influenced by Russian intelligence to spread propaganda and influence local elections.
fox13news.com
Cryptocurrency scams on the rise and occurring across country, authorities say
TAMPA, Fla. - Victims young and old are falling for a get-rich-quick cryptocurrency scam that investigators are calling "pig slaughtering." According to authorities, scammers fatten up their victims, getting as much as they can from them, before disappearing and often taking the victim's life savings with them. Investigators have said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tampa rabbi sues state over 15-week abortion ban, one of 7 faith leaders in new lawsuits
A Tampa rabbi is among seven religious leaders suing the state of Florida over its new 15-week abortion ban.
fox13news.com
Suspect accused of impersonating cop in armed robbery ring faces state charges
TAMPA, Fla. - One of the suspects in an armed robbery ring that stretched to four Florida counties is now facing state charges. Daniel Jackson and Reginald Roberts were before a federal judge in Tampa in June, but Jackson has to deal with state charges too. Federal agents said the...
Detectives Investigate Pinellas County Inmate Death
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 58-year-old inmate Clifford Clark. Detectives say Clark was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested on three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Corrections officer arrested, accused of preventing 911 call for help to go out
LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies arrested a corrections officer who investigators say prevented a person from calling 911 amid an argument about him coming home drunk. Casey Lester, 33, was charged with battery for domestic violence and tampering with a victim, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The agency...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County
DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
niceville.com
Florida pain management clinic ordered closed
FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pain management clinic has been ordered closed by a federal court, and the clinic’s owners have been ordered to pay civil penalties associated with alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to a statement by...
cltampa.com
St. Petersburg renters will host 'emergency sleep-in' protest at city hall to demand rent control
In response to skyrocketing rents in St. Petersburg, tenants are organizing an overnight "emergency sleep-in protest" at city hall to demand rent control. A number of groups, including St. Petersburg Tenants Union, Faith in Florida, St. Petersburg Tri-Partisan Canvas and PSL Tampa Bay are hosting the sleep-in event, which will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3, and will last until Thursday's city council meeting the next morning.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg man defrauds government out of nearly $800K, invests in stocks
The owner of three nonexistent health care businesses was sentenced to three years and six months in federal prison after receiving more than $800,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Louis Thornton III, a 63-year-old St. Petersburg resident, is serving his sentence at the United States Penitentiary McCreary in Kentucky. He’s expected...
fox13news.com
Man arrest in connection to deadly shooting at Tampa apartment complex, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A suspect was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex in July, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Darren Day, 25, was arrested on one count of first-degree murder by the US Marshals Service in Lee County. Hillsborough County deputies said they...
fox13news.com
Deputies: Winter Haven man told 911 dispatcher he fatally shot father 'too many times' due to 'money'
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Polk County investigators said a 21-year-old man told a dispatcher he murdered his 52-year-old father "because of the money." After 10 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office received two 911 calls about the deadly shooting. A neighbor called to report the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch – was shooting a gun in the garage and the victim – later identified as his father, Christopher Raemisch – was dead. The shooting address was not provided by the sheriff's office.
Beach Beacon
Police chief: Burglary suspects showed 'total disregard' for life, property
BELLEAIR — One day after a string of vehicle burglaries ended with the fleeing suspects colliding with a Belleair Police Department cruiser, sending an officer and four juveniles to area hospitals, passing vehicles crunched over the remaining bits of glass and plastic strewn along Mehlenbacher Road. Other than the...
spotonillinois.com
From bail bonds to beauty salon, St. Pete woman lifts up community
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It's late afternoon on a Friday and Kenyatta Rucker is sitting on a bench on 21st Street S, talking to a man who's calling from jail. ... How many St. Clair County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?. 00:38. How did Adam Wheeling...
Comments / 3