Saint Petersburg, FL

FBI: Russia spreads propaganda through Uhuru house

 4 days ago
Pinellas officials say election integrity is intact as Uhuru leaders double-down on defense of Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Elections officials in Pinellas County are working to re-assure the public that the election system is safe. FOX 13 spoke with the Pinellas County deputy election supervisor, Dustin Chase, Monday following Friday’s bomb-shell indictment revealing an ongoing Russian operation allegedly to interfere with U.S. and local elections, possibly in coordination with the local chapter of the Uhuru movement.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Deadly revenge case in court

Tampa prosecutors say a woman plotted and executed the murder of a Dover mother and then tried to pin it on her ex-boyfriend, who she also had killed. She's now facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.
DOVER, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Cryptocurrency scams on the rise and occurring across country, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla. - Victims young and old are falling for a get-rich-quick cryptocurrency scam that investigators are calling "pig slaughtering." According to authorities, scammers fatten up their victims, getting as much as they can from them, before disappearing and often taking the victim's life savings with them. Investigators have said...
TAMPA, FL
Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County

DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Florida pain management clinic ordered closed

FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pain management clinic has been ordered closed by a federal court, and the clinic’s owners have been ordered to pay civil penalties associated with alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to a statement by...
TAMPA, FL
St. Petersburg renters will host 'emergency sleep-in' protest at city hall to demand rent control

In response to skyrocketing rents in St. Petersburg, tenants are organizing an overnight "emergency sleep-in protest" at city hall to demand rent control. A number of groups, including St. Petersburg Tenants Union, Faith in Florida, St. Petersburg Tri-Partisan Canvas and PSL Tampa Bay are hosting the sleep-in event, which will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3, and will last until Thursday's city council meeting the next morning.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Deputies: Winter Haven man told 911 dispatcher he fatally shot father 'too many times' due to 'money'

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Polk County investigators said a 21-year-old man told a dispatcher he murdered his 52-year-old father "because of the money." After 10 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office received two 911 calls about the deadly shooting. A neighbor called to report the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch – was shooting a gun in the garage and the victim – later identified as his father, Christopher Raemisch – was dead. The shooting address was not provided by the sheriff's office.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Police chief: Burglary suspects showed 'total disregard' for life, property

BELLEAIR — One day after a string of vehicle burglaries ended with the fleeing suspects colliding with a Belleair Police Department cruiser, sending an officer and four juveniles to area hospitals, passing vehicles crunched over the remaining bits of glass and plastic strewn along Mehlenbacher Road. Other than the...
BELLEAIR, FL

