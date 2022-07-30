Seattle Mariners acquire Luis Castillo, send package highlighted by prospect Noelvi Marte to Cincinnati Reds

www.espn.com
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reacts to LA Trade Rumors
Clayton Kershaw doesn't think the Dodgers have to make a big trade to win it all.
Red Sox just hurt Willson Contreras trade value, Cubs
With the Boston Red Sox opting to sell at the MLB trade deadline, the Cubs may have to lower demands for Willson Contreras. Chicago’s demands for Contreras were seen as sky high, and there were very few other notable backstops on the trade market. Thus, the Cubs controlled said market.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Stunned Christian Vazquez traded by the Red Sox with Monday night opponents Houston Astros while in batting practice... as J.D. Martinez jokes 'he sat in our meetings, now he's going to catch against us!'
It started as a night like most others for Christian Vazquez. He arrived with his Red Sox team to play against the Astros in Houston and went through his paces in batting practice. But as he was warming up, the Sox traded him... with his Monday night opponents. Vazquez, still...
This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees
When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?
The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
Astros Should Pursue This New Available Catcher at Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros will likely pursue help at the catcher's position. This newly available player should be on the top of their list.
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
Report: Mariners to Acquire Casali from Giants
The Seattle Mariners have added Curt Casali, a strong veteran catcher to pair with Cal Raleigh behind the plate.
Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino
It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension without pay but will not be fined for violating the league's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled Monday. Robinson issued her ruling in a comprehensive 16-page report. She wrote that the NFL...
New York Yankees trade for Chicago Cubs rookie reliever Scott Effross
The New York Yankees acquired right-handed reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski on Monday. Effross, 28, is a sidearmer in the midst of a standout rookie season. In 44 innings, he has a 2.66 ERA, a strikeout-to-walk ratio of more than 4-to-1 and 2.19 FIP (fielding independent pitching), the 10th best in baseball among pitchers with more than 40 innings.
Juan Soto Trade Deadline Predictions
The best young hitter since Ted Williams is on the block. Which team will he be playing for after Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET?
