Concerts in August, October celebrate 30th anniversary of St. Mary’s Cathedral organ

CHEYENNE – The public is invited to attend two organ concerts by nationally and internationally renowned performers – on Aug. 7 and Oct. 9 – to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the dedication of the Visser-Rowland Tracker organ at the Cathedral of Saint Mary in downtown Cheyenne.

Each concert begins at 2 p.m., and the doors open at 1:15 p.m. The cathedral is at 2107 Capitol Ave.

The first concert on Sunday, Aug. 7, will be performed by Joel Bacon of Colorado State University. Christopher Houlihan, director of Chapel Music at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., makes his Wyoming premier on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Bacon’s repertoire will include selections from Langlais, Franck and Tournemire.

Bacon, who holds the Stewart and Sheron Golden Chair in Organ and Liturgical studies at CSU in Fort Collins, Colo., holds a PhD in historical musicology through a joint degree program of Vienna’s University of Music and Performing Arts and the University of Vienna. He has performed extensively in North America and Europe.

Houlihan will play selections from Bach, Mendelssohn and Price. He earned his master’s degree at the Juilliard School, studying with Grammy Award-winning organist Paul Jacobs and with Jean-Baptiste Robin at the French National Regional Conservatory in Versailles. Houlihan has performed extensively in North America and Europe.

The Organ Concert Series Committee has arranged for a camera feed from the cathedral loft to a large screen on the floor of the sanctuary, allowing the audience to watch Houlihan at the organ.

