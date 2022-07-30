ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center offers stroke wellness retreat Aug. 14

Wyoming News
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Cheyenne Regional Foundation are hosting a wellness retreat for stroke survivors and their families/caregivers on Aug. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens’ Shane Smith Grand Conservatory.

The retreat will begin with an inspirational talk from Marcus Weiss, a former member of the internationally acclaimed Blue Man Group. Activities will include water aerobics, trolley rides, Old West Museum self-guided tours, chair yoga, flower planting, spiritual support from CRMC chaplains, a light breakfast and grab-n-go box lunch, and a four-course catered dinner from Micro Popup. “The Broken Road Band” will perform during dinner.

“Having a stroke is a life-changing event for survivors that can lead to unique challenges to overcome,” said Hope Robinson, CRMC’s stroke program and specialty certifications manager, in a news release. “This retreat offers a chance for survivors and their families or other caregivers to take a day for themselves to feel refreshed and renewed.”

Registration is available online at cheyenneregional.org/strokeretreat or by calling 307-996-4602. The fee to attend is $50 per person.

Participant fees will be used to support stroke awareness and education in Laramie County. The Cheyenne Regional Foundation is also making scholarships available.

