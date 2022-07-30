ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

Marshals locate man who allegedly cut ankle monitor

By Tristyn Fletcher
 4 days ago
WBBJ

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal April shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a man has been indicted and arrested in connection to a fatal April shooting. The department says that 19-year-old Christopher Hines has been arrested in the shooting of Charles Tyus, Jr., who was 19. Tyrus was found in his vehicle the...
JACKSON, TN
WSMV

Man charged for allegedly shooting at girlfriend

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend at a motel in Dyersburg. On Saturday around 5 a.m., a Dyersburg police officer on patrol in the area of the Days Inn on Lake Road heard a female screaming. The officer observed the parking lot...
DYERSBURG, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Home Burglary Investigated in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate an aggravated burglary on North Division Street. Reports said the investigation began when officers were contacted about a break-in last Thursday night. The home owner, 67 year old Barney Newcomb, was away from the residence, when he was notified by a neighbor that...
UNION CITY, TN
kbsi23.com

Morehouse man arrested after juvenile shot near bonfire in East Prairie horse pasture

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Morehouse man faces charges after a juvenile was shot three times near a bonfire in a horse pasture on July 29. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, of Morehouse faces charges of assault 1st degree, a class A felony, unlawful use of a weapon, a class A felony, armed criminal action, an unclassified felony, and receiving stolen property, a class D felony.
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
Gleason, TN
Obion County, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Jackson, TN
kbsi23.com

Escaped inmate from hospital in Hayti back in custody

HAYTI, Mo. (KBSI) – An inmate who escaped custody on July 31 is back in custody. Dewayne Woods Jr., 31, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Oates in Hayti on August around 8 p.m. Hayti police officers were assisted by Pemiscot County Sheriff’s deputies and Caruthersville Police...
HAYTI, MO
Kait 8

Police search for escaped inmate

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped inmate. According to Sheriff Bob Holder, Dewayne Woods escaped while at the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning. Woods was taken to the hospital and escaped the custody of the corrections officer. Hayti Police, Pemiscot...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
#U S Marshals#Crime#Sex Offenders#The U S Marshals Service#Old State Route 22
Kait 8

Hostage situation ends “quietly”, suspect in custody

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect is in custody after a hostage situation Monday morning in Gosnell. Gosnell Assistant Police Chief Andrew Wyles said they got the call about the incident around 8:30 a.m. from the Quality Acres Trailer Park off West Gosnell Street. Wyles confirmed the suspect held the...
GOSNELL, AR
WREG

Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County Sheriff's Office requests public's help to locate wanted man

MAYFIELD, KY- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police in searching for Dennis Wilcox, who is wanted out of Graves County. Wilcox was last seen just inside Carlisle County in the Beulah / Kirbyton area, after abandoning...
radionwtn.com

Citizens Police Academy Accepting Applications

Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Police Department in conjunction with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Citizens Police Academy beginning in September and running through early November. Paris Police Chief Ricky Watson said this is a very informative class that will take three hours of your time...
PARIS, TN
KFVS12

Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning, August 1. According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business U.S. Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one of the vehicles, 87-year-old Patsy Tally, was taken to...
DEXTER, MO
kbsi23.com

2 killed in crash in Dexter

DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died in a crash Monday, August 1 in Dexter. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Business US Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one vehicle, 87-year-old Patsy Tally was taken to Southeast Health hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dexter Police Department.
DEXTER, MO
WREG

Covington man accused of lying about robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man is facing charges after police say he lied about being robbed. Covington Police say on July 25, 19-year-old Landon Smith reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men in Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road. Police say Smith told officers his rifle had been stolen, and […]
COVINGTON, TN
WBBJ

National Night Out held in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — A local community came together to stand against crime. Milan held their National Night Out event at the GCST Polk Clark High School. The event is a way for law enforcement and the community to interact in a positive environment. Along with different vendors, there was...
MILAN, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County

An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

