Marshals locate man who allegedly cut ankle monitor

WBBJ
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal April shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a man has been indicted and arrested in connection to a fatal April shooting. The department says that 19-year-old Christopher Hines has been arrested in the shooting of Charles Tyus, Jr., who was 19. Tyrus was found in his vehicle the...
WSMV
Man charged for allegedly shooting at girlfriend
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend at a motel in Dyersburg. On Saturday around 5 a.m., a Dyersburg police officer on patrol in the area of the Days Inn on Lake Road heard a female screaming. The officer observed the parking lot...
thunderboltradio.com
Home Burglary Investigated in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate an aggravated burglary on North Division Street. Reports said the investigation began when officers were contacted about a break-in last Thursday night. The home owner, 67 year old Barney Newcomb, was away from the residence, when he was notified by a neighbor that...
kbsi23.com
Morehouse man arrested after juvenile shot near bonfire in East Prairie horse pasture
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Morehouse man faces charges after a juvenile was shot three times near a bonfire in a horse pasture on July 29. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, of Morehouse faces charges of assault 1st degree, a class A felony, unlawful use of a weapon, a class A felony, armed criminal action, an unclassified felony, and receiving stolen property, a class D felony.
kbsi23.com
Escaped inmate from hospital in Hayti back in custody
HAYTI, Mo. (KBSI) – An inmate who escaped custody on July 31 is back in custody. Dewayne Woods Jr., 31, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Oates in Hayti on August around 8 p.m. Hayti police officers were assisted by Pemiscot County Sheriff’s deputies and Caruthersville Police...
Kait 8
Police search for escaped inmate
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped inmate. According to Sheriff Bob Holder, Dewayne Woods escaped while at the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital early Sunday morning. Woods was taken to the hospital and escaped the custody of the corrections officer. Hayti Police, Pemiscot...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of stealing 1965 Mustang in McCracken County arrested in Carlisle County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities on Monday arrested a Mayfield, Kentucky, man accused of breaking into a storage building and stealing a 1965 Ford Mustang in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office alleges that 61-year-old Dennis Wilcox broke into a storage unit on Clarkline Road and stole the...
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
Kait 8
Hostage situation ends “quietly”, suspect in custody
GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A suspect is in custody after a hostage situation Monday morning in Gosnell. Gosnell Assistant Police Chief Andrew Wyles said they got the call about the incident around 8:30 a.m. from the Quality Acres Trailer Park off West Gosnell Street. Wyles confirmed the suspect held the...
Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/01/22 – 08/02/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/02/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office requests public's help to locate wanted man
MAYFIELD, KY- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police in searching for Dennis Wilcox, who is wanted out of Graves County. Wilcox was last seen just inside Carlisle County in the Beulah / Kirbyton area, after abandoning...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Department Begins Collections for Holiday “Shop With a Cop”
The Union City Police Department is requesting assistance for an upcoming Christmas event. Officers are planning their “Shop With a Cop” program, which helps needy students in Obion County school’s. Last year, law enforcement officers received enough donations to shop for 90 area children. The shopping consisted...
radionwtn.com
Citizens Police Academy Accepting Applications
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Police Department in conjunction with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Citizens Police Academy beginning in September and running through early November. Paris Police Chief Ricky Watson said this is a very informative class that will take three hours of your time...
KFVS12
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died in a crash Monday, August 1 in Dexter. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Business US Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one vehicle, 87-year-old Patsy Tally was taken to Southeast Health hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dexter Police Department.
Covington man accused of lying about robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Covington man is facing charges after police say he lied about being robbed. Covington Police say on July 25, 19-year-old Landon Smith reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men in Broadmeadow Place Apartments on Peeler Road. Police say Smith told officers his rifle had been stolen, and […]
WBBJ
National Night Out held in Milan
MILAN, Tenn. — A local community came together to stand against crime. Milan held their National Night Out event at the GCST Polk Clark High School. The event is a way for law enforcement and the community to interact in a positive environment. Along with different vendors, there was...
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
