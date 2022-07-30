Madison police searching for 68-year-old man last seen one week ago

Courtesy: Madison Police Department.

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since last Friday.

Ocie Crisler was last seen at 8 p.m. on July 22 at an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Park Street and hasn’t been heard from since, the Madison Police Department said in an incident report.

Crisler has a heart condition that requires him to take regular medication, but it does not appear he took any with him.

Police said the 68-year-old was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, gray Nike shoes and possibly a watch.

Anyone who sees him should call local law enforcement or the Dane County dispatch center at 608-255-2345.

