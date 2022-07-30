ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police searching for 68-year-old man last seen one week ago

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1RKB_0gyIZSZQ00
Courtesy: Madison Police Department.

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since last Friday.

Ocie Crisler was last seen at 8 p.m. on July 22 at an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Park Street and hasn’t been heard from since, the Madison Police Department said in an incident report.

Crisler has a heart condition that requires him to take regular medication, but it does not appear he took any with him.

Police said the 68-year-old was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, gray Nike shoes and possibly a watch.

Anyone who sees him should call local law enforcement or the Dane County dispatch center at 608-255-2345.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert: Fitchburg man last seen at assisted living facility

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Fitchburg man who was last seen on the evening of Monday, Aug. 1. Officials say Robert Peterson resides at an assisted living facility on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg. He was last seen wearing a maroon, striped polo shirt, lighter wash blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and black framed glasses with tape on the right side.
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police give details on shooting that injured Poynette girl

POYNETTE, Wis. — Poynette police gave further details Tuesday on a shooting that injured a child. Officers were sent to a home in the 200 block of  West Seward Street on Saturday after the shooting was reported. The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. RELATED: 7-year-old shot in the leg in Poynette, arrest made During...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Nike#Rewritten
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man admits to damaging business, now in custody

MADISON, Wis.– A man is in custody after admitting to causing damage to a Madison business Sunday night. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer was on a routine patrol when he noticed a man laying on the ground next to his wheelchair in front of Discount Tire on Verona Road. The officer also noticed the windows of the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men...
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man arrested for 2021 Beloit murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021. Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police: Man in “stable condition” following morning shooting at Marathon gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said that a 20-year-old male victim is “currently in stable condition” following a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. “By no means do we believe this […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Beloit police to share updates on 2021 murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police Chief Andre Sayles is expected to release a significant update Monday in a 2021 murder case. 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson was killed March 30 while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. Jefferson’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to our sister station in...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October. The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigates multiple shots fired incidents across Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison Police responded to multiple shots fired across Madison. Early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m., Madison Police officers arrived to the 4300 block of the West Beltline Highway Frontage Road for reports of shots fire. Police found shell casings, but no property damage. So far, there have...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in connection with shooting of Poynette child faces charges

POYNETTE, Wis. — A man who Poynette police arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that left a seven-year-old injured faces multiple charges. Police said that the man faces charges of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is expected to face further charges in connection...
POYNETTE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy