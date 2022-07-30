DEVELOPING: PAPD unit and SUV collide near Central Mall

Back in the early 1990s I remember my parents bought the home that I basically grew up in, when they purchased the home the entry way was Pepto Bismol Pink in color. It was the one thing that both of my parents wanted to change after moving into our new home. Even as a kid I remember that because I thought it was crazy that someone would choose that color inside their home. But I recently found a home in Port Arthur, Texas that is the same color but it’s on the exterior of the home.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO