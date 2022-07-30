Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Star Power Redeems ‘Surface’ From Its Shallow Thrills

www.thedailybeast.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
How Does Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’ Have 24 Writers? Here’s How, Diane Warren.
Diane Warren woke up and chose violence on Monday when she took to Twitter and asked, “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” And though she accented her question with a conspicuous eye-roll emoji, she insisted in a follow-up tweet, “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious.” While Warren didn’t call out anyone by name, the Beyhive promptly began swarming her, presuming the legendary songwriter was referencing “Alien Superstar,” a standout track from Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance, which happens to have 24 credited writers.The virtual assault on Warren was quick, stinging, and occasionally just plain mean,...
Stop With the ‘Little Miss’ Memes Already, for the Love of God
Everyone’s mad at Instagram lately, albeit for the wrong reasons. This whole “pivot to video” it’s allegedly doing is good, actually; it means more strangely entrancing clips of JoJo Siwa dancing and doing somersaults on my feed. Recommended content from accounts I don’t follow? Whatever! It’s called “scrolling past them,” people.One thing I cannot scroll past, however: those wretched “Little Miss” memes. Acquaintances who are certainly not actual friends have inundated me with these horrendously unfunny “jokes,” clogging up the Instagram Story feed for the past few weeks. Every time I log on, someone I begrudgingly follow has declared a...
Beyoncé Agrees to Remove ‘Ableist Slur’ From Her New Album
The release of Beyoncé’s highly anticipated album Renaissance was met with rave reviews last week but not everyone was pleased. Some listeners were shocked to hear her use the word “spaz” several times in the song “Heated,” a slur used to mock those with spasticity, a disability affecting muscle control. Whats more, pop star Lizzo was called out in June for using the same slur in a song, prompting her to apologize and remove the offensive lyric. “When Beyoncé dropped the same ableist slur as Lizzo on her new album, my heart sank,” read an op-ed by disability advocate Hannah Diviney in The Guardian. A spokesperson for Beyoncé told Variety that the offending lyric would be removed. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” a statement said.
‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Trailer Returns Home for One Last Outing
Atlanta is coming to a close. FX has unveiled the trailer for the fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s hit series, which will premiere only two and a half months after Season 3 aired. Yes, there was a two-year delay leading up to the sophomore season, and a three-year hiatus heading into last season. But why wait any longer? The final episodes are ready now.This full trailer features the show’s collection of leads in their usual bouts of life. Paper Boi, a.k.a. Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), is back in the city after last season’s trip abroad, along with Earn...
Katy Perry Hurling Pizza Slices at Her Fans Will Make You Howl
One of our greatest living pop stars, Katy Perry, has been making the internet laugh and gag in disgust for the past couple of days, following a video that surfaced of the singer hurling pizza into a crowd at a Las Vegas nightclub.Diretamente do camarote, Katy Perry jogou pedaços de pizza para o público que estava na pista da boate, em Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/mRDHSV1Avv— Katy Perry Daily Brasil (@katydailybrasil) July 31, 2022 The 12-second clip, which has now amassed 6.7 million views on Twitter and elicited a response from Perry, shows the 37-year-old placing a giant slice of pizza onto a...
