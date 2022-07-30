‘Thirteen Lives’ Is Old-School Hollywood Filmmaking at Its Finest

www.thedailybeast.com
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
Collider
Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'
The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
NME
Watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, ‘Blonde’
Netflix has shared the official trailer for Blonde, an upcoming biopic chronicling the life of Marilyn Monroe. Watch above. Shared yesterday (July 28), the two-minute clip offers a glimpse into the film’s depiction of old Hollywood glamour, complete with paparazzi-flooded red carpet appearances and black-and-white cutaways, with Ana de Armas portraying Monroe.
Oscars 2023: Early Best Picture Predictions
Click here to read the full article. This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Oscar race. The nomination round of voting will take place from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is between March 2 and 7, 2023. Finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Ashley and Wynonna Out of $25M Will: Report
Country star Naomi Judd, who died in May, reportedly left her estate and $25 million fortune to her husband—completely forgoing daughters Wynonna and Ashley, according to Page Six. Court documents obtained by the outlet showed that Naomi, 76, appointed her partner of 33 years, Larry Strickland, the executor of her will. The will makes no mention of either Wynonna, 58, or Ashley, 54. A source told Radar, the first to report the news of the freeze-out, that Wynonna was “upset” at the move, as she “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success.” The 58-year-old was her mother’s singing partner for eight years, during which The Judds turned into what was hailed as one of country music’s greatest acts. In the wake of Naomi’s death by suicide, Wynonna has been open about struggling to come to terms with the loss.
thesource.com
Beyoncé Says ‘Renaissance’ is a Three-Act Project in New Statement
Beyoncé’s Renaissance album is available now, much to the delight of the BeyHive. The new release is the first solo album from Queen Bey since 2016’s Lemonade, but get ready for more. In a statement before the album’s release, Beyoncé revealed this is just Act 1 as this era is a three-act project.
wegotthiscovered.com
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
thedigitalfix.com
Wait, Margot Robbie’s husband was in Harry Potter?
Margot Robbie may be a global superstar, but it turns out her husband has also had his time in the spotlight, after it was revealed that he had a cameo in a Harry Potter movie. Granted, his time in the spotlight was pretty short, but still, an acting credit is an acting credit.
ComicBook
Chris Pratt, Jamie Lee Curtis, and More Celebrate Arnold Schwarzenegger's 75th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Arnold Schwarzenegger! The iconic action star known for The Terminator, Predator, True Lies, and much more turned 75 on July 30th. Schwarzenegger has a vast filmography and many fans have taken to social media today to celebrate him and his best roles. The actor is also getting a lot of love from his family as well as some of his co-stars ranging from Jamie Lee Curtis (True Lies) to Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate) who will soon be working with the actor again on his upcoming Netflix series.
Inside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio’s Tumultuous Relationship That Took an Unexpected Turn
Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio may have had a short-lived union, but their relationship remains one of the most highly publicized in Hollywood. With the anticipated arrival of Netflix’s “Blonde,” a fictionalized take on Monroe’s life, one of the key moments revisited in the movie is her relationship with DiMaggio, with whom she shared a tumultuous, brief marriage and, later, a friendship.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. Premiere The two met in 1952 when DiMaggio, who...
Carnación; Petrushka review – two contrasting personal visions
A woman in a pink tulle dress stands at the back of a wooden stage, covered with lime dust. Slowly, deliberately, she walks forward and bends her body over a chair, carefully arranging her frock as she executes a lingering forward roll. Over and over again she repeats the action, her feet crashing to the floor the only sound as she curls up like a powder puff.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek 4 release date, cast, plot and more
What is the Star Trek 4 release date? It’s been six years since the crew of the USS Enterprise last boldly went where no one has gone before in Star Trek: Beyond. Since then, there have been several attempts to revive the rebooted Star Trek, but none of them have ever gotten off the ground until now.
thedigitalfix.com
Brad Pitt calls one of his movies “the most irresponsible” filmmaking
Brad Pitt has made some of the best movies ever made, and a couple of stinkers. There’s one thriller movie in particular that haunts him, The Devil’s Own from 1996. As he once put it, what started as a wonderful screenplay devolved into something he considered “irresponsible” – ooft.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest panned romance weeps its way to #1 in 32 countries
Netflix might be churning out mega budget blockbusters packed to the rafters with A-list talent on a regular basis, but a very strong argument could me made that the platform’s constant churn of tear-jerking romantic movies remains the most consistently popular genre the company has at its disposal, with Purple Hearts providing the latest example.
Digital Trends
Surface review: an unrewarding psychological thriller
It has become commonplace in recent years for TV creators and stars to talk at length about how television shows allow them to explore certain stories and characters more deeply than movies do. The opportunity to spend eight hours playing a character instead of just two has even emerged as one of the biggest reasons why some established movie stars have chosen to flex their muscles on the small screen. That said, if there’s any fact that the past few years of TV have repeatedly reinforced, it’s that not every story needs to be told across eight episodes or multiple seasons.
‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Trailer Returns Home for One Last Outing
Atlanta is coming to a close. FX has unveiled the trailer for the fourth and final season of Donald Glover’s hit series, which will premiere only two and a half months after Season 3 aired. Yes, there was a two-year delay leading up to the sophomore season, and a three-year hiatus heading into last season. But why wait any longer? The final episodes are ready now.This full trailer features the show’s collection of leads in their usual bouts of life. Paper Boi, a.k.a. Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), is back in the city after last season’s trip abroad, along with Earn...
