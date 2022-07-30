‘Thirteen Lives’ Is Old-School Hollywood Filmmaking at Its Finest

Country star Naomi Judd, who died in May, reportedly left her estate and $25 million fortune to her husband—completely forgoing daughters Wynonna and Ashley, according to Page Six. Court documents obtained by the outlet showed that Naomi, 76, appointed her partner of 33 years, Larry Strickland, the executor of her will. The will makes no mention of either Wynonna, 58, or Ashley, 54. A source told Radar, the first to report the news of the freeze-out, that Wynonna was “upset” at the move, as she “believes she was a major force behind her mother’s success.” The 58-year-old was her mother’s singing partner for eight years, during which The Judds turned into what was hailed as one of country music’s greatest acts. In the wake of Naomi’s death by suicide, Wynonna has been open about struggling to come to terms with the loss.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO