One Knoxville SC falls to NC Fusion in USL League Two quarterfinals

Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
Alcoa OL Bubba Jeffries commits to Indiana
ALCOA, Tenn. — Alcoa High School offensive lineman Bubba Jeffries committed to Indiana University on Tuesday afternoon in front of family and friends. The three-star prospect in the Class of 2023 had hats from his final schools, picked up the Indiana hat, and said he was joining the Hoosiers.
Tennessee baseball gets transfer commit from Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball picked up a big commitment from a transfer on Monday afternoon. Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt announced his decision on his social media. He was the 2022 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. As a result, he was also first-team All-AAC. Merritt started in...
Tennessee redshirt sophomore running back Len'Neth Whitehead will miss 2022 season with injury
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee redshirt sophomore running back Len'Neth Whitehead will miss the 2022 season due to an injury he suffered during the preseason, head coach Josh Heupel confirmed on Sunday. Whitehead missed his true freshman season with a preseason injury as well. Whitehead was sidelined for a chuck...
Around 94 KCS positions still open as start of school year approaches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, students are expected to return to the classroom in Knox County Schools. But as the start of the school year fast approaches, leaders said there are around 94 positions still open across all grade levels. Across Tennessee, education leaders said the state still needs...
'Tennessee hearts for Highland Park' | Tennessee Truckster honors mass shooting victims by decorating car, driving to Illinois
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man is heading to Highland Park, Illinois. Dave Moore, known by many as "Coach," is transforming his car into a memorial to show support for a city shattered by gun violence. On July 4, a gunman shot and killed seven people in Highland Park during a parade.
TBI: 81-year-old Anderson County man found
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Charlie Wayne Bowen, the subject of a Silver Alert from the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, was found safe, the TBI said. Bowen was located in another state, according to the TBI. Bowen was first reported missing from his Anderson County home around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Scaling Walls: Young ETCH patients enjoy summer fun at Camp Eagle's Nest
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children's Hospital helped dozens of kids make some fun memories at its annual summer camp retreat. Camp Eagle's Nest is one of a few summer camps the hospital holds each year. The camp helps kids as young as 6 years old who are battling blood disorders and cancer to give them fun experiences in the great outdoors. This year, the retreat was held in the foothills south of Maryville at Camp Montvale.
Some local drivers concerned after KPD announces new policy on car crash response
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the first things you do after a car crash is call the police. But starting Sep. 1, the Knoxville Police Department may not respond to all minor car crashes. The policy change does not mean they will not be there when drivers need them....
Several reports of flooding across East Tennessee overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for parts of Anderson, Knox and Sevier County overnight after severe storms and heavy rain moved through the region. The National Weather Service reported flash floods in the following locations:. Clinton Highway and Callahan Drive. Keck Road and Lacy...
10About Town: Kuumba Festival, Blount Pride and the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 33rd annual Kuumba Festival is taking place downtown all weekend. The Kuumba Festival was started in 1989 by local Knoxville artists and community activists who were looking to showcase local African American art and artists. There will be live performances, food, merchandise vendors and more. The festival kicks off in Market Square at noon on Friday. If you can't attend on Friday, the festival will continue in Morningside Park on Saturday and Sunday.
New renderings released of downtown baseball stadium, final design still in progress
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — New renderings of the downtown baseball stadium project were released after developers said that the expected opening day of the stadium was pushed back to 2025. The final design for the stadium is still in progress, according to a public relations website for the stadium project.
Art exhibition opens at Gatlinburg's Anna Porter Public Library to promote healing nearly 6 years after wildfires
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A collaborative art project opened in Gatlinburg on Monday in hopes of helping the continued recovery of the community nearly six years after wildfires devastated Sevier County. The Anna Porter Public Library in Gatlinburg partnered with the University of Tennessee Libraries and the city of Gatlinburg...
KPD: Man killed in stabbing at East Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are investigating after someone stabbed and killed a man Tuesday morning. The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrived at 128 North Bertrand Street around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call that a man had been assaulted and stabbed. Police found the victim inside...
How to help curb the increasing frequency of bear-human conflict
TENNESSEE, USA — As Tennessee's human population keeps growing, black bears are looking for ways to adapt, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. According to recent census data, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally among the fastest growing states as nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the volunteer state since 2019. TWRA said that 7 million people now call Tennessee home.
FarmHouse fraternity site near UT campus acquired by Chicago housing developer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Add another chunk of Cumberland Avenue area land -- and a well-known one at that -- to the collection that's being gathered by a Chicago firm that develops large housing projects. The FarmHouse fraternal organization's building at 1901 Lake Ave. has been sold to Core Knoxville...
ETVCS: Public's help needed in locating man wanted for rape
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a man wanted for the rape of a child, according to a Facebook post from the non-profit. Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales is believed to be in the Sevierville or East Tennessee area, the ETVCS...
Blount Pride to bring together musicians, organizations and community for a day of fun
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, Jack Greene Park may be decorated in color and celebration as crowds gather to celebrate Blount Pride. The event has been in the works for several months. Organizers worked to bring together performers and East Tennessee LGBTQ+ organizations to the park for a day of fun and connecting with members of the community. They said the event will go on, rain or shine.
KPD graduates 80 people from Crisis Intervention Team training program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Friday they graduated 80 employees from a training program meant to show police officers how to appropriately help people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse-related crisis. The Crisis Intervention Team training program was developed between advocates, law enforcement leaders, and...
'Welcome Home': New Vietnam Veterans monument dedicated at World's Fair Park
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A large crowd gathered at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial in World's Fair Park on Tuesday morning to dedicate a new monument in honor of Vietnam War veterans. A group of veterans unveiled the new memorial to the public, which features the service seals of the...
'School Mania' event returns for a fourth year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An annual event back-to-school event is taking place on August 4. School Mania, hosted by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, is taking place on Friday, August 5 from 3-6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. School Mania is an event...
