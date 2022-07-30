One Knoxville SC falls to NC Fusion in USL League Two quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 33rd annual Kuumba Festival is taking place downtown all weekend. The Kuumba Festival was started in 1989 by local Knoxville artists and community activists who were looking to showcase local African American art and artists. There will be live performances, food, merchandise vendors and more. The festival kicks off in Market Square at noon on Friday. If you can't attend on Friday, the festival will continue in Morningside Park on Saturday and Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO