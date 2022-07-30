www.kjct8.com
Back-to-School event provides school supplies for veteran families in Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Back-to-school shopping is here, and it can be expensive for families struggling to make ends meet. In Grand Junction, kids return to school in about two weeks, and the Colorado National Guard wants to ensure every veteran’s child gets what they need. “It’s actually...
Animal Shelters see a decline in adoptions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Animal shelters around the country are struggling as adoption rates decrease. The decline of adoptions is something Mesa County sees as well. “For some reason, the rescues are really, really full right now,” said Danielle Dyer, director of Harmony Shelter Matchmaker and Sanctuary. “We have a lot of people asking us to take their dogs.”
Summer sizzle continues, high temps nearing 100 again
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As expected, we’ve turned up the heat, and we’ve shut down the showers except for a few over the mountains. We’re going to stay dry with some additional warming. We’ll hit the top of the warmth on Thursday before we bring back some cooling showers starting Friday.
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lemur’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Lemur!. Lemur is a three-year-old cat looking for her forever home. She came to Roice-Hurst with a litter of kittens, all of whom have been adopted out. Lemur is a little shy at first in new surroundings but once she warms up to you her sweet an curious side shines through.
West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
Trend continues for mountain storms and dry valleys
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the past several days, we have been under a similar trend across the Western Slope. In the Grand Valley, we remained dry while our higher elevations got a bulk of the scattered showers and thunderstorms. As a result, temperatures have also leveled out in the lower 90s in Grand Junction and today was no exception. Our high stayed in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Gradually turning drier and warmer
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Scattered showers and storms stayed primarily in the higher elevations of the Western Slope this past weekend, and we’ll continue to see much of the same pattern over the next several days. We saw plenty of cloud coverage to start the morning, but now we’re seeing more sunny to mostly sunny skies as the morning continues. We’ll see partly cloudy skies return through the afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing primarily in the higher elevations. Highs will once again climb into the middle and upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. A few showers and storms could find some of the nearby valleys later this evening, otherwise we’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the lower to middle 60s.
