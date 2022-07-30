ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

Animal Shelters see a decline in adoptions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Animal shelters around the country are struggling as adoption rates decrease. The decline of adoptions is something Mesa County sees as well. “For some reason, the rescues are really, really full right now,” said Danielle Dyer, director of Harmony Shelter Matchmaker and Sanctuary. “We have a lot of people asking us to take their dogs.”
KJCT8

Summer sizzle continues, high temps nearing 100 again

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As expected, we’ve turned up the heat, and we’ve shut down the showers except for a few over the mountains. We’re going to stay dry with some additional warming. We’ll hit the top of the warmth on Thursday before we bring back some cooling showers starting Friday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lemur’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Lemur!. Lemur is a three-year-old cat looking for her forever home. She came to Roice-Hurst with a litter of kittens, all of whom have been adopted out. Lemur is a little shy at first in new surroundings but once she warms up to you her sweet an curious side shines through.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Mesa County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Junction, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
KJCT8

West Nile Virus reaches western Colorado

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Delta County Health Department has reported its first case of West Nile Virus in a person for the year of 2022. The infected woman is reported to be in her 80′s. The Colorado Department of Public Health reported that in 2021, Colorado had 175 human...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Trend continues for mountain storms and dry valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over the past several days, we have been under a similar trend across the Western Slope. In the Grand Valley, we remained dry while our higher elevations got a bulk of the scattered showers and thunderstorms. As a result, temperatures have also leveled out in the lower 90s in Grand Junction and today was no exception. Our high stayed in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Gradually turning drier and warmer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Scattered showers and storms stayed primarily in the higher elevations of the Western Slope this past weekend, and we’ll continue to see much of the same pattern over the next several days. We saw plenty of cloud coverage to start the morning, but now we’re seeing more sunny to mostly sunny skies as the morning continues. We’ll see partly cloudy skies return through the afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing primarily in the higher elevations. Highs will once again climb into the middle and upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. A few showers and storms could find some of the nearby valleys later this evening, otherwise we’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the lower to middle 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy