GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Scattered showers and storms stayed primarily in the higher elevations of the Western Slope this past weekend, and we’ll continue to see much of the same pattern over the next several days. We saw plenty of cloud coverage to start the morning, but now we’re seeing more sunny to mostly sunny skies as the morning continues. We’ll see partly cloudy skies return through the afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing primarily in the higher elevations. Highs will once again climb into the middle and upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. A few showers and storms could find some of the nearby valleys later this evening, otherwise we’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the lower to middle 60s.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO