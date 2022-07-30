Teens charged with plotting school attack in Dunmore transferred to juvenile system

www.wnep.com
Federal grand jury to investigate Pa. State Police shooting of Monroe County teen
The police killing of a Monroe County teenager is under renewed scrutiny. A federal grand jury is now investigating the death of Christian Hall, the 19-year-old Chinese-American who was shot by Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 30, 2020. The information was posted on Facebook and Instagram by the Hall family Monday.
Tannersville Man Arrested for Assaulting Siblings
TANNERSVILLE, PA- Pocono Township Police officers responded to the Best Western Hotel in Tannersville on...
Former game store owner sentenced in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A former owner of a video game shop in Lackawanna County learned his sentence Tuesday. Sean Mancuso of Dunmore was sentenced to three to eight years in prison. Mancuso was accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls back in the early 2000s. The girls were...
Man accused of slashing woman with knife
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say a woman was found with a wound on her arm from a slashing by a knife. According to the Scranton Police Department, on July 30, police were called for a stabbed victim in the 900 block of Providence Road. Once arriving on the […]
Pa. man on Facebook Live confessed to shooting at ex-girlfriend: police
A Lehigh Valley man’s seemingly mistaken Facebook Live broadcast recorded him holding a gun as he confessed to shooting at a former girlfriend, and the recording was still visible hours after his arrest. Joseph Shankweiler Jr., 39, of Northampton, is facing two criminal cases from events on Sunday: attempted...
Former Scranton police officer publishes book on school security
SCRANTON, Pa. — For years, one question kept former Scranton police officer Joseph Harris up at night:. "What if I missed something? What if I missed that one vulnerable point?" One of his duties while on the force was to serve as the "risk assessor" for schools and any...
WOLF
Church in Schuylkill County was broken into; Police seek suspect
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a church. On Monday, August 1 before 8 PM, the Grace Evangelical Free Church on Graeff Street in Cressona Borough contacted police for a report of a burglary. A...
Man pleads guilty after deadly stabbing in Luzerne County
LARKSVILLE, Pa. — A man has pleaded guilty after a woman was stabbed to death in Luzerne County. Terry Campbell plead guilty to third-degree murder charges after stabbing 25-year-old Yana Guitson at their home in Larksville last August. According to court documents, Campbell and Guitson did not get along,...
Prisoner accused of using ‘shank’ in stabbing at SCI Dallas
DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a prisoner at SCI/Dallas for what they say was a stabbing involving ‘shank’ with another prisoner. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Monday around 12:52 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a stabbing at SCI/Dallas. Investigators say it was found that prisoner John Byrd assaulted another […]
Looking for suspects in a Scranton carjacking
Scranton Police are investigating a car jacking. It happened Sunday night in the area of Colliery Avenue and McDonough Street. The woman told police she was pulled out of her 2008 Silver Acura by two men who then made off with the vehicle. She was not injured. Police did find the vehicle later in South Scranton but are still looking for the suspects.
Northampton man breaks into Bethlehem home, fires shot at woman, police say
UPDATE: Armed man broadcast confession to Bethlehem shooting on Facebook live, police say. A 39-year-old Northampton man, who broke into a Main Street home on Sunday afternoon in Bethlehem and fired a shot at a resident, was arrested in Lehigh County, city police report. Officers responded at 1:16 p.m. to...
Police: Cat shot with pellet gun
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Someone's pet cat was allegedly shot with a pellet gun near Bloomsburg. The cat's owner told state troopers it happened on July 23 near the intersection of Mainville Drive and Country Terrace Lane in Main Township. The feline is expected to be okay, but state...
Man accused of rape of an 8-year-old
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives in Scranton investigated allegations of a man accused of raping an 8-year-old leading to his arrest. According to the Scranton Police Department, in July a 14-year-old girl reported that she was raped by the accused Austin Fox, 28, when she was 8 years old. As stated in the affidavit, Fox […]
Police hold National Night Out in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Making communities safer together. That was the message Tuesday night at an annual community-building campaign. National Night Out was held by police departments across the country Tuesday night, including in Scranton. “I saw the helicopter,” said Ezio Curmaci Ezio Curmaci was so excited to see all the different police equipment with […]
Commissioners’ prison record ‘purged without authorization’
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Commissioner’s prison record has been purged without authorization. A record documenting Commissioner Debi Domenick’s incarceration at the Lackawanna County Prison was “purged without proper authorization,” according to District Attorney Mark Powell. Powell says it is currently under criminal investigation to determine who did it and why it […]
Veteran turns 103 in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's National Night out and National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, and in Lackawanna County, it's a veteran's birthday. And he's celebrating quite the milestone, he turned 103 years old Tuesday. Morris Kashuba is a resident at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, and the staff...
Teachers respond to bag, phone policies at Scranton School District
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was the first chance for parents and students make their voices heard after the Scranton School District announced plans to remove students’ personal electronic devices from school grounds and require clear bags, but Tuesday night’s meeting was lightly attended, with only a handful of teachers speaking up.
National Night Out event held in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — National Night Out is a day that aims to bring residents closer to their police officers, firefighters, and other first responders. Families in Carbon County spent the night at Lehighton Borough Park for the community's first National Night Out since 2019. Members of the Leighton...
PSP: Man throws cans onto highway to be crushed
DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WNEP) — A Muncy Valley man came up with a creative solution to crush his 50,000 soda and beer cans. On Saturday around 8:52 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police apprehended David Guinter, 63, for throwing cans onto both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania State Road 220, according to authorities. As […]
