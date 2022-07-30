Woman bucked off horse, 'severely' injured in Dodge County: officials

www.fox6now.com
DawnMarie HrdzRndn
3d ago
prayers to the young lady for quick recovery.. Dont blame the horse or rider the horse may have gotten spooked..
Burlington crash, critical injuries reported
A crash with "critical" injuries happened in the town of Burlington in Racine County Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
WSAW
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring in Marathon, Portage counties
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. On Wednesday, Aug. 3 the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will monitor I-39 in Portage County. On Saturday, Aug. 6 it will monitor US 51 in Marathon County.
seehafernews.com
One Dead Following “Tactical Situation” in Fond du Lac County
One person is dead following what is being termed a “tactical situation” in Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Niagara Lane in Taycheedah yesterday afternoon (August 1st) on a report of a domestic dispute. The man...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office to close portion of jail, move residents to other counties
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will shut down a portion of its City-County Building jail due to safety and staffing concerns. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced the closure in a press release Tuesday. The county will close the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building, the oldest area of the jail. The approximately 65 men...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway reopens: Shooting reported on SB I-43
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reopened southbound I-43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after completing an investigation of a reported shooting incident. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. MCSO deputies responded to a citizen reporting that their vehicle...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
seehafernews.com
Details Released Regarding Fatal Crash Early Last Week
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional details surrounding the fatal crash last week Monday (July 25th) which resulted in the death of a New Holstein man. According to Deputy reports, 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan was traveling north on County Highway A in Calumet County when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan suspicious dumpster fires, bicyclist sought
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police are looking for a person caught on camera riding a bicycle near the location of several suspicious fires in and around dumpsters. According to police, the fires happened around 12:30 a.m. on July 30, primarily behind businesses in the area of S. Business Drive from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
UPDATE | Tactical situation in Fond Du Lac County | By Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt
August 1, 2022 – Fond Du Lac County, Wi – UPDATE | The tactical situation on Niagara Lane has been resolved, and the suspect has been located on the property deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No other citizens, law enforcement, or other first...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Dragaway fatal crash: Driver was going '200 mph'
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies were called to the Great Lakes Dragaway around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a serious vehicle crash. Initial reports indicated that a custom, late-model Corvette drag car had lost control on the track while racing and struck a concrete wall at a speed of 200 mph. According to a release, the driver was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints while operating the race car.
Crews rescue man stuck inside concrete mixing truck drum
VIENNA, Wis. — Madison Fire Department, DeForest Fire and Sun Prairie EMS crews rescued a man Monday who was stuck inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. Madison’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team was sent to the 5600 block of County Highway V outside DeForest at around 9:30 p.m. A man had been working on the truck when he fell into the drum. There was no cement in the drum at the time, but it was moving when he fell in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: Fitchburg man last seen at assisted living facility
FITCHBURG, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 75-year-old Fitchburg man who was last seen on the evening of Monday, Aug. 1. Officials say Robert Peterson resides at an assisted living facility on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg. He was last seen wearing a maroon, striped polo shirt, lighter wash blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and black framed glasses with tape on the right side.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 3 men due in court
MILWAUKEE - The three men charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 will have their final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 2. The shooting happened after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
VIDEO: Fiery crash shuts down NB I-43 near Elkhorn
All northbound lanes on I-43 near WIS 11 near Elkhorn, Wisconsin are closed due to a crash Monday morning.
Semi rear-ends truck, causing 4-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stoughton and Buckeye roads around 2:15 p.m. The Madison Police Department said a semi-truck rear-ended another truck, causing that truck to hit two other vehicles. The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County fiery wreck on NB I-43 near Elkhorn
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A semi driver suffered minor injuries following a wreck on I-43 near Elkhorn on Monday morning, Aug. 1. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said around 7:45 a.m., a semi traveling north on I-43 crashed into a disabled vehicle on the shoulder – one that had been tagged by a deputy the night before and was empty.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield theft: Police seek women suspected of stealing from Burlington
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women suspected of shoplifting nearly $800 worth of goods from the Burlington near 128th and W. Capitol Drive on Monday, Aug. 1. Officials say the women walked into the Burlington around 8:20 p.m. on...
'Active tactical situation' ends in Fond du Lac, sheriff says
The sheriff's office says deputies were called to a home on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah for a domestic incident.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
