2022 Horse Racing champions crowned at the Neshoba County Fair finale

www.wtok.com
WTOK-TV
Much needed rain remains in the area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Showers and thunderstorms remain in the area today. So, you will need to grab onto that umbrella. We are expecting on and off again heavy downpours of rain for much of the day. This much needed rain will bring nearly a tenth to...
WTOK-TV
Northeast Lauderdale volleyball has high hope for the new season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale’ volleyball program is entering their third season. They come into the third year with three seniors on their team. The most seniors they have had in their programs short history. Last season the Trojans did make it to the playoffs but this...
Brandon High School football player dies during practice
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Brandon High School football player. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said the 17-year-old boy, who has been identified as Phillip Laster Jr., was at practice when he died on Monday, August 1. The teen’s cause of death has not been released at this time. […]
WTOK-TV
‘CPS failed us’: Winston Co. siblings call out Winston County CPS after father beats his daughter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family in Winston County claims they have slipped through the cracks with Child Protection Services and have suffered abuse because of it. Late Sunday night, July 17th, a Winston County deputy was called out to a home in Noxapater where 15-year-old Kaitlyn had been beaten by her father, Jimmy Todd Thrash.
WTOK-TV
A great week to see rainbows since we have daily rain chances
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain chances will be higher for the start of this week due to the combination of an upper disturbance over our region, abundant moisture, and simply the heat of the day. So, make sure to carry an umbrella each day. If you get rain, expect it to be heavy at times with possibly some frequent lightning. Daily rainfall estimates could range from .25″ to 1″ (locally more).
WTOK-TV
Tax-Free Weekend recap
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The tax-free weekend came to an end last night and it gave the community some great opportunities to get a head start on their back-to-school shopping. Many big and local businesses offered deals on clothing, footwear, and school supplies on Friday and Saturday. Now that the event is over, we talked with some local businesses about the impact that the weekend has had on their foot traffic and business in general.
WTOK-TV
MDOT Commissioner presents ‘litter removal’ truck to Newton County Sheriff’s Department
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons Monday presented Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington with a truck to be used for future litter removal efforts in Newton County. The program is part of a partnership between MDOT and local counties that aims to remove litter from state...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County supervisors approve funding for many projects
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people may have noticed a lot of paving and other projects as you drive through Lauderdale County, many of them not finished. Well, it all comes down to one thing. Whether funding for a new road or a new sound system at the Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
Public voices concerns during Meridian school bond issue meeting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District hosted a final community meeting Tuesday night aimed at informing eligible voters about the $34 million special bond election set for next week. There are mixed reactions to the school district’s plans. “The main thing is the safety features. I...
Storm causes flash flooding along Canton roads
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A storm moved through the City of Canton Tuesday morning and caused flash flooding in the area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson issued a Flash Flooding Warning for Madison County until 10:30 a.m. According to officials, between 2.5 inches and 4.5 inches of rain fell in the city. The […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Madison Co, MS – Oil Tank Explosion Leaves Six With Severe Burns in Kearney Park
At least six people sustained burns on more than half of their bodies. One worker was burned over 100% of their body, according to the Madison County Fire Coordinator. Two of the victims were med-flighted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for immediate treatment. As of Friday, the cause...
kicks96news.com
Rape and Armed Robbery Arrests in Neshoba County
RAAD ABDORABAA ALI, 19, of Meridian, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, NCSO. Bond $0. DAWANA RENEE BUDD, 54, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $800, $600. ROSEMARY CARTER, 46, of Philadelphia, Armed Robbery, Indictment. Bond $50,000, $0. ALEYANDRO CLEMONS, 18,...
WTOK-TV
2 in critical condition after car vs. motorcycle crash on Hwy. 19
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Heather Luebbers of the Meridian Police Department confirmed to News Eleven that the driver and passenger of a motorcycle are in critical condition. Both victims have been airlifted to a hospital in Jackson after a collision with a car on Highway 19 South at the...
WAPT
Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding
CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS – Two Cyclists Hospitalized After Being Hit by Driver at Hwy 12 and Aspen Rd
The incident took place at about 9:00 p.m. in the area of Aspen Road and Highway 12. Officers from the Starkville Police Department on the scene said that one patient was med-flighted to a hospital outside of the area. The other was admitted to Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center. The current conditions of both riders are unknown.
WTOK-TV
Lamar volleyball is coming for revenge to open up the 2022 season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The revenge tour starts now for the Lamar Raiders. Last season the Raiders finished as the state runner ups at the MAIS 5A state championship in Jackson, Mississippi. They lost, what would have been their first state championship in program history, to Madison St. Joe. in a four set battle.
bobgermanylaw.com
Carthage, MS – Nine-Year-Old Killed in N. Jordan St Four-Wheeler Crash
Deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident involving a child at about 7:30 p.m. on North Jordon Street in Carthage. Officials think that the crash happened when the four-wheeler jumped a tiny hill, causing it to flip. The nine-year-old victim died at the...
breezynews.com
A Prowler in Kosciusko and a BOLO from Winston County
At 12:03am Monday morning, KPD responded to call for a prowler on Peachtree Street. Caller says an unidentified person opened their back door and then left in a hurry with their dogs in pursuit. After a short area search, a person of interest was detained. At 1:00am, officers responded to...
WTOK-TV
Sideline View with Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eight new members were inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame this past Saturday night at the Jackson Convention Center. The new inductees were Maggie Bowen-Hanna (swimming), Jim Gallagher Jr. (golf), Kermit Davis Sr. (basketball), Bob Tyler (football coach), David Dellucci (baseball), Barry Lyons (baseball), Eric Moulds (football) and Willis Wright (high school football coaching). The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame now is up to 335 members.
WTOK-TV
Storm damage continues to affect Clarkdale Attendance Center
CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County students will return to school this week for a new year, however, damage caused by storms last school year remains. “We will get through this. It’s just a time-consuming effort,” Lauderdale County Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said. Inspections of a damaged Clarkdale...
